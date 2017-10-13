 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

In referring to the EU as ‘the enemy’, Philip Hammond has created another reason to sack him 

13 October 2017

4:35 PM

13 October 2017

4:35 PM

Is Philip Hammond trying to be sacked as Chancellor? First, he messed up his Budget after admitting he didn’t properly think about the politics of hiking National Insurance. Next, he’s refusing to prepare properly for a ‘no deal’ scenario – putting the Prime Minister at a disadvantage when she’s negotiating (the subject of my Telegraph column today). And this afternoon, another blunder: he has unforgivably referred to the European Union as ‘the enemy’ in what seems to be a bungled attempt to assuage Brexiteers. Here are his remarks to Sky News:

‘My message is this: I understand that passions are high and I understand that people have very strong views about this. But we’re all going to the same place, we all have the same agenda… The enemy, the opponents, are out there. They’re on the other side of the negotiating table. Those are the people we have to negotiate with, negotiate hard to get the very best deal for Britain.’

That’s his message? That the EU is ‘the enemy’? More than a year on, and Hammond still doesn’t understand Brexit. It’s as if he actually believes the caricature that the Remain campaign created: that it really was about being nasty to foreigners, about putting a question mark under the status of EU nationals. And about doing battle with an “enemy”, rather than changing the terms of a friendship with an ally.

Words matter because a lot of people will understandably seek to cast Brexit as being anti-European. That’s why the British government ministers needs to be so very careful in their language: to stress, at every opportunity, that we stand ready to be good Europeans, but just not in the EU system. If Nigel Farage had referred to the EU as ‘the enemy’ it would have been dismissed as a deplorable, xenophobic comment. In Hammond’s case, it will be seen as simply idiotic. But No11 ought not to be occupied by an idiot.

The Prime Minister went to great pains in Florence to say that Britain wants to be the EU’s single greatest ally. The tone of her speech was crucial, yet once again, Hammond has undermined his boss by his basic thoughtlessness. He later tweeted that it was a “poor choice of words”. But the whole episode has underlined the many ways in which he has turned out to be a poor choice for Chancellor.

See also

What to read next

Philip Hammond’s Brexit no-deal bind

Finally, Boris Johnson has overcome his stage fright. Let’s hear more from him

Ruth Davidson and Boris Johnson have so much in common. Why the bad blood?

Watch: Lord Lawson says May should ditch Hammond

Burma, Kipling, Sinatra and Boris – the anatomy of a non-scandal

Cabinet reshuffle: who can Theresa May sack?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Princess Margaret: a darkly glamorous tale

In search of Chicago’s artistic past – and present

Good as it is, the material is highly perishable: Labour of Love reviewed

Nicola Lagioia puts the boot into modern Italy

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close