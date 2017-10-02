How will Trump react to the Las Vegas attack?

President Donald J Trump, the man who never sleeps, hasn’t woken up to the awful news from Las Vegas. Or at least he hasn’t yet gone on to Twitter to rave at the world, as he normally does after any terrorist attack or incident of mass violence. No doubt he will any moment.

Until he does, the media will have to content itself with publishing distressing images and videos of the shooting and reporting what few facts we know. There isn’t anything else to say. It is worth noting, however, that Trump supporters have taken to pointing out that, while there have been around 40 terrorist attacks in Europe in 2017, in America there have been none — not one terrorist atrocity since the 45th president was inaugurated. The thinking behind such boasts is, I think, that Trump projects strength — and strength is the only thing blood-craving maniacs fear.

But now this, in the city where Trump nearly destroyed his fortunes and somehow then turned them around. His usual Twitter technique in the wake of an atrocity is to tell the world to be smart and stress the need to be ‘proactive’. What will he say now?