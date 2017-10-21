 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Cabinet urge Hammond to be bold on housing in the Budget

21 October 2017

10:31 AM

21 October 2017

10:31 AM

With the next European Council not scheduled until December, political attention now turns to next month’s Budget. As I say in The Sun this morning, there are signs that the government is getting to the right place on housing. I understand that when Cabinet discussed the Budget this week, a frequent refrain from ministers was the need to be bold on housing. One ally of the Chancellor tells me, ‘Housing will be the big centrepiece of it’.

I understand from government sources that the Budget is likely to back both land release and the government directly commissioning houses. This means the government would free up public sector land and then get housebuilders to build thousands of homes on it. Because the government had commissioned the homes itself, they could come straight on to the market. Developers, by contrast, have an incentive to drip houses onto the market to so that an increase in supply doesn’t reduce prices.


I am told that the Treasury is also pushing for planning reform again; it wants to ease the restrictions on building on the green belt. It is making some progress on this argument. As for Theresa May herself, I am told that ‘PM has moved but is not entirely there yet’ on this issue. One Downing Street source stresses that she wouldn’t agree to anything that affects the green belt.

May has said that she wants to be the Prime Minister who fixes the housing market. This is a laudable aim as the broken housing market is distorting our society and politics. But if Theresa May is to turn around the decline in home ownership, which is now at a 30-year low, she’ll have to embrace planning reform as well as the government getting homes built.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Tory Budget rebellion is growing

There’s merit in the Coalition’s housing proposals

A bold idea that might just help the Tories win a majority

Sort the housing crisis, or a Corbyn will win a general election

It’s Hammond vs May, as the Budget blame game intensifies

How Vote Leave plan to persuade the electorate that there are real risks to staying in the EU

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The best documentary series of the past decade

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Outcasts, émigrés and refugees crowd the latest debut novels

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close