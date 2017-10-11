 Skip to Content
Coffee House Steerpike

Grauniad’s sub-editing fail

(Photo: Getty)

11 October 2017

9:39 AM

11 October 2017

9:39 AM

Oh dear. Much excitement today among the commentariat over Rafael Behr’s op-ed in the Grauniad. The Guardian columnist says that for ‘hardline Brexiters, the lure of the cliff edge is irresistible’.

Unfortunately for Behr, it’s his byline – rather than his words – that’s receiving the most attention:


Perhaps the Fleet Street doom-mongers were right when they said newspaper sub-editors’ days are numbered…

