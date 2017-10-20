 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

George Osborne’s revenge on civil service bean counters

20 October 2017

1:39 PM

20 October 2017

1:39 PM

Since George Osborne moved to the Evening Standard, the one-time austere chancellor has rebranded himself as a liberal centrist – and a critic of Theresa May’s government. So, at last night’s Standard Progress 1000 awards at the Tate Modern, Osborne took great delight in telling the esteemed crowd – which included Diane Abbott, Matt Hancock and Grayson Perry – of how he had stood up to government bean counters when he first arrived in the Treasury:

‘In the first week of my former job, I was advised by the Treasury civil service to cancel immediately three projects because we had to save money and it was easier to save money from things we hadn’t built yet than things that had already been built.

The three projects were Crossrail, the Crick institute at Kings Cross, and the Tate Modern extension. And I said no to all three. And the Evening Standard has held party already in two of these venues so I wanted to make it a hat trick.’

Alas the guests in attendance at the champagne-fuelled bash appeared to take a less favourable view of some of the other decisions he made when in government. When Sadiq Khan asked the crowd to cheer Osborne, Mr S detected the distinct sound of boos emanating from one corner of the room…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

George Osborne defrosts humble pie

Damian Green gives Osborne the cold shoulder in Press Gallery speech

George Osborne: I’m just a journalist

George Osborne’s new mission

Professor George Osborne makes it job number six

George Osborne: the politically homeless ex-chancellor

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The best documentary series of the past decade

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Outcasts, émigrés and refugees crowd the latest debut novels

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close