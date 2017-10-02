For sale: tribal masks for Tories

Conservative party conference offers many things to many people – as well as a selection of souvenirs to take home afterwards, so as to remember the good times.
So what to choose? Perhaps a lanyard or a tote bag? A mug? A pashmina for your better half?
Mr S was intrigued to discover an alternative on offer: tribal masks. Amongst the various stands, the above artefacts are on sale in the main exhibition room.
A fitting souvenir to the tribal state of British politics?
