 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Economic forecasts are almost always wrong – so why do we take them seriously?

29 October 2017

1:33 PM

29 October 2017

1:33 PM

Read on

Theresa May discovers the perfect answer to difficult Brexit questions

Isabel Hardman

There is a weird psychology behind economic forecasts. We know they are going to be wrong, because they always are. Yet such is our appetite for information – any information – that nevertheless we can’t stop ourselves taking them seriously.

The Sunday Times this morning has gone big on a report by serial doomsayers the EY Item Club claiming that the government needs to move quickly to obtain a transitional deal on Brexit or face a collapse in business investment. Even with a deal it predicts that the growth in business investment next year will fall to 1.5 per cent, from 2.1 per cent this year.


Maybe. But then again, maybe not. There is absolutely no evidence from previous EY Item Club forecasts to suggest that this is better than a figure plucked out of the sky. In July 2016, for example, just after the Brexit vote, it revised its forecast for economic growth over the course of 2016 from 2.6 per cent (which it had made in April 2016) to just 0.4 per cent. That would have meant the economy shrinking significantly in at least one of the last two quarters of 2016. The outcome? The economy grew by 1.8 per cent over the course of 2016. The EY Item Club also predicted, at the same time, that unemployment would swell from 5 per cent to 7.1 per cent by the end of 2019. That is still over two years away, of course, but there is little sign of it coming true so far – unemployment has since fallen to 4.3 per cent, the lowest in over 40 years.

Further back, in January 2012 the EY Item Club predicted a recession which didn’t happen. In January 2013 it forecast that the economy would grow by only 0.9 per cent in 2013 unless the government changed its economic policy and increased borrowing. In the event, the government didn’t change its policy but that didn’t stop the economy growing by 1.9 per cent in 2013.

Really, you might as well read Old Moore’s Almanack for a guide to the future performance of the economy. But that won’t stop respected news sources from reporting the EY Item Club’s forecasts as if they were objective fact.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Theresa May concedes that the European Court of Justice will have a role during the Brexit transition

The embarrassing role of economists on Brexit

Watch: Damian Green says Britain would be better if Remain had won

Theresa May should appoint a Secretary of State for No Deal

Ceci n’est pas une no deal, says Macron

Will Britain back Madrid for the sake of Brexit?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Spectator sport

Modern rugby is lethal, and it's only a matter of time before a player dies on the pitch

Tracey Emin finds a kindred spirit in Turner

Real life

How to get builders to do what you want

Dogs crave justice, while horses get embarrassed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close