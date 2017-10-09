Culture Secretary investigated for not having a TV licence

With around 185,000 people across the UK charged with non-payment of the TV Licence last year, the TV Licensing Authority has its work cut out keeping a track on who has paid what. Now it seems no stone is unturned in their search for culprits, with the Culture Secretary recently finding herself in the firing line.

Writing on the infamous Tory MP WhatsApp group, Karen Bradley complained to her fellow MPs that she has been hounded by TV Licensing for not having a TV licence for her constituency office. The MP for Staffordshire Moorlands asked if she was the only one having this bother – only to be greeted with a muted response.

A DCMS spokesman says Bradley has since explained to TV Licensing that she doesn’t actually have a television in the office. With not even the Culture Secretary above the law, Bradley best hope none of her staffers are watching BBC iPlayer from their office computers – an offence that risks a £1,000 fine…