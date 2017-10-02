Conservative party conference, day two: The Spectator guide

Philip Hammond probably wouldn’t be in the Cabinet if Theresa May had won the thumping majority she was widely predicted to. Instead, Hammond will be taking centre stage on day two of the Tory party conference. Here are the highlights to watch out for:

Party conference:

10am: David Mundell, Secretary of State for Scotland

10.40am: Alun Cairns, Secretary of State for Wales

11.15am: David Gauke, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

11.40am: Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer

2.30pm: Karen Bradley, Culture Secretary

3.05pm: Michael Gove, Environment Secretary

3.40pm: Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary

4.05pm: Greg Clark, Energy Secretary

16.30 – 17.30: Campaign 2018. Exchange Auditorium





Fringe events:

8.15am: Paul Goodman in conversation with Damian Green, First Secretary of State. Manchester Central : Charter 1

8.15am: Brexit Breakfast. Midland Hotel: Fairclough. Speaker: Michael Gove MP

8.30am: A tale of two generations – can the Conservatives inspire the young and keep winning among older voters? Midland Hotel : Victoria Suite. Speakers: James Kirkup; Katy Balls, political correspondent, The Spectator

Midday: After the Lammy Review: ensuring race doesn’t slip back down the justice agenda. Friends’ Meeting House: G1. Speaker: David Lammy

Midday: Conservative campaigning: what’s gone wrong and how to put it right. Manchester Central : Central 5. Speakers: Nicky Morgan; Robert Halfon

12.45pm: Brexit – the path ahead for the United Kingdom. Manchester Central: Exchange 9. Speaker: Steve Baker MP

12.45pm: Brexit: understanding how others see it. Midland Hotel: Chester Suite. Speakers: Dominic Grieve (Chair); Antoinette Sandbach MP; Detlef Seif, CDU MP of the German Bundestag

1pm: Brexit: With Jacob Rees-Mogg. Town Hall: The Great Hall

1pm: Is being green good for business? Manchester Central : Charter 4. Speaker: Fraser Nelson (Chair); Further Speakers TBA

1pm: The Times Red Box Fringe with Ruth Davidson. Midland Hotel : Alexandra B

4.30pm: The Threat to Brexit. Radisson Blu Edwardian, Manchester : Stanley/Livingstone. Speakers: Rt Hon Owen Paterson (Chair); Jacob Rees Mogg; Liam Halligan

5pm: A new era: The role of business in delivering growth and prosperity. Midland Hotel : Derby Suite. Speaker: Philip Hammond

5.45pm: Greener UK Reception: A Greener UK: Improving the environment for the next generation. Midland Hotel : Stanley Suite. Speaker: Michael Gove MP

5.45pm: How to handle Brexit. Manchester Central : Exchange 11. Speaker: Andrea Leadsom

6pm: The New Frontier: Freedom, security and responsibility in the internet age. Midland Hotel: Alexandra Suite. Speakers: Fraser Nelson (Chair); Amber Rudd; Andrew Griffith, Group CFO & COO, Sky

6pm: Devo Question Time: Connectivity and Growth. Manchester Town Hall: Lord Mayor’s Parlour. Speaker: George Osborne, Chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership

6.30pm: How to Leave the EU: What’s best for trade, the economy, borders and transition? Arora Hotel, Princess Street, Manchester: Charters Suite. Speaker: Jacob Rees-Mogg; John Redwood

7.30pm: In Conversation with Ruth Davidson. Manchester Central : Exchange 6-7 combined

7.30pm: Brexit, the Repeal Bill, and EU law – with Dominic Raab. Manchester Central : Exchange 4-5 combined. Speaker: Dominic Raab

7.45pm: Power and prosperity: What nuclear energy can do for Britain. Radisson Blu Edwardian, Peter St: Stanley / Livingstone Suite. Speakers: James Forsyth (Chair)

9.30pm: CFI Conference Reception. Midland Hotel: Alexandra B. Speakers: Michael Gove; H.E. Mark Regev, Ambassador of Israel; Eric Pickles