 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Conservative party conference, day three: The Spectator guide

3 October 2017

8:00 AM

3 October 2017

8:00 AM

All eyes will be on Boris Johnson when he takes to the stage in Manchester this afternoon. The Foreign Secretary isn’t the only big fixture at the Conservative party conference though. Here is the pick of the action from the conference and the fringes:

Party conference:

10.00 – 12.30: Fighting injustices: Secretary of State for Health; Secretary of State for Justice; Home Secretary

14.00 – 14.50: Securing the best Brexit deal for Britain: Co-Chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists; Secretary of State for International Trade; Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

14.50 – 16.00: Promoting Global Britain: Leader of the Conservatives in the European Parliament; Secretary of State for International Development; Secretary of State for Defence; Foreign Secretary

16.30 – 17.30: A Party that works for everyone For Party’s Members only; Exchange Auditorium  

Fringe events:

8.30am: Social care and the ‘just about managing’ – who cares for the carers?Midland Hotel: Chester Suite. Speakers: Isabel Hardman, Assistant Editor, The Spectator (invited) 

9.30am: The Triumph of the Cities? How can metro mayors unlock the potential of Britain’s cities? Manchester Central : Cobden 3 & 4. Speaker: Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands

10am: Minority appeal: did the lack of BME votes cost May her majority?Manchester Central : ConservativeHome Marquee. Speakers: Sam Gyimah MP; Kemi Badenoch MP

10am: Practical v academic ivory tower: why must university students choose? Manchester Central : Central 4. Speakers: Jo Johnson MP, Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation (invited); Lord Andrew Adonis

12.30pm: Brexit Generation: The Debate Manchester Central : Central 8 – The Youth Zone. Speakers: Andrea Leadsom MP

12.45pm: The future of social housing in modern Britain Manchester Town Hall : Committee Room 1. Speakers: Rachel Johnson (Chair)

12.45pm: Are student loans broken? Manchester Central: Central 3. Speakers: Martin Lewis, Founder, MoneySavingExpert.com; Jo Johnson MP

1pm: The digital revolution: How can we win the global technology race?Midland Hotel: Alexandra A. Speakers: James Forsyth, Political Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Claire Perry MP; Juergen Maier, CEO, Siemens UK

12.45pm: Britain leads the world in family breakdown: Why it matters and what we can do about it Midland Hotel : Trafford Room. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Iain Duncan Smith MP

2pm: Is the Intellectual Momentum all with the Left? Manchester Central : Cobden 3 & 4. Speakers: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP; Nicky Morgan MP, Chair, Treasury Select Committee; Owen Jones

3.45pm: In conversation with Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Manchester Central : Exchange 4-5 combined

4pm: How Vote Leave won the referendum – a conversation with Matthew Elliott, former Chief Executive of Vote Leave Manchester Central : The Business Hub

5.30pm: Future challenges in defence Midland Hotel : Derby Suite. Speaker: Michael Fallon MP

5.45pm: Carlton Club Reception Midland Hotel : Lancaster. Speaker: Amber Rudd MP

5.45pm: Getting the best deal for jobs: the future relationship of the UK with the EU. Manchester Town Hall : Committee Room 3. Speakers: Rachel Johnson; Stephen Crabb MP

6pm: Can the Northern Powerhouse still deliver? Radisson Blu Edwardian, Peter St, Manchester M2 5GP : Barbirolli Suite. Speakers: Isabel Hardman, Assistant Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Esther McVey MP

6pm: Global Britain – building a prosperous trading nation Midland Hotel : Alexandra B. Speaker: Boris Johnson MP

6pm: Making a Success of Brexit – The BrexitCentral Conference Rally Manchester Central : Charter 1. Speakers: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP; David Jones MP; Penny Mordaunt MP; Kemi Badenoch MP

7.15pm: Douglas Murray: Towards a Humanist Politics Friends Meeting House Manchester : Main Hall

7.30pm: CBI Business Reception Midland Hotel : Derby Suite. Speaker: Damian Green MP

7.45pm: Power and prosperity: What nuclear energy can do for BritainRadisson Blu Hotel, Peter St: Stanley / Livingstone Suite. Speakers: James Forsyth (Chair); Greg Clark

8pm: ‘Together for the United Kingdom’ – The DUP Conference Reception Manchester Central : Exchange 11. Speakers: Arlene Foster; Nigel Dodds MP; David Davis MP

See also

What to read next

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Conservative party conference, day two: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day three: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day two: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Philip Hammond’s Conservative conference speech, full text

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Golden autumn days, birds and beasts, and memories of my publishing past

Anticipating the next war is a mug’s game: The Future of War reviewed

Master of the zoom lens, prying, spying, fascinated: Degas at the National reviewed

Do one in four girls aged 14 really suffer from depression? Probably not

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close