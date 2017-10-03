Conservative party conference, day three: The Spectator guide

All eyes will be on Boris Johnson when he takes to the stage in Manchester this afternoon. The Foreign Secretary isn’t the only big fixture at the Conservative party conference though. Here is the pick of the action from the conference and the fringes:

Party conference:

10.00 – 12.30: Fighting injustices: Secretary of State for Health; Secretary of State for Justice; Home Secretary

14.00 – 14.50: Securing the best Brexit deal for Britain: Co-Chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists; Secretary of State for International Trade; Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

14.50 – 16.00: Promoting Global Britain: Leader of the Conservatives in the European Parliament; Secretary of State for International Development; Secretary of State for Defence; Foreign Secretary

16.30 – 17.30: A Party that works for everyone For Party’s Members only; Exchange Auditorium

Fringe events:

8.30am: Social care and the ‘just about managing’ – who cares for the carers?Midland Hotel: Chester Suite. Speakers: Isabel Hardman, Assistant Editor, The Spectator (invited)

9.30am: The Triumph of the Cities? How can metro mayors unlock the potential of Britain’s cities? Manchester Central : Cobden 3 & 4. Speaker: Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands

10am: Minority appeal: did the lack of BME votes cost May her majority?Manchester Central : ConservativeHome Marquee. Speakers: Sam Gyimah MP; Kemi Badenoch MP

10am: Practical v academic ivory tower: why must university students choose? Manchester Central : Central 4. Speakers: Jo Johnson MP, Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation (invited); Lord Andrew Adonis

12.30pm: Brexit Generation: The Debate Manchester Central : Central 8 – The Youth Zone. Speakers: Andrea Leadsom MP

12.45pm: The future of social housing in modern Britain Manchester Town Hall : Committee Room 1. Speakers: Rachel Johnson (Chair)

12.45pm: Are student loans broken? Manchester Central: Central 3. Speakers: Martin Lewis, Founder, MoneySavingExpert.com; Jo Johnson MP

1pm: The digital revolution: How can we win the global technology race?Midland Hotel: Alexandra A. Speakers: James Forsyth, Political Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Claire Perry MP; Juergen Maier, CEO, Siemens UK

12.45pm: Britain leads the world in family breakdown: Why it matters and what we can do about it Midland Hotel : Trafford Room. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Iain Duncan Smith MP

2pm: Is the Intellectual Momentum all with the Left? Manchester Central : Cobden 3 & 4. Speakers: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP; Nicky Morgan MP, Chair, Treasury Select Committee; Owen Jones

3.45pm: In conversation with Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Manchester Central : Exchange 4-5 combined

4pm: How Vote Leave won the referendum – a conversation with Matthew Elliott, former Chief Executive of Vote Leave Manchester Central : The Business Hub

5.30pm: Future challenges in defence Midland Hotel : Derby Suite. Speaker: Michael Fallon MP

5.45pm: Carlton Club Reception Midland Hotel : Lancaster. Speaker: Amber Rudd MP

5.45pm: Getting the best deal for jobs: the future relationship of the UK with the EU. Manchester Town Hall : Committee Room 3. Speakers: Rachel Johnson; Stephen Crabb MP

6pm: Can the Northern Powerhouse still deliver? Radisson Blu Edwardian, Peter St, Manchester M2 5GP : Barbirolli Suite. Speakers: Isabel Hardman, Assistant Editor, The Spectator (Chair); Esther McVey MP

6pm: Global Britain – building a prosperous trading nation Midland Hotel : Alexandra B. Speaker: Boris Johnson MP

6pm: Making a Success of Brexit – The BrexitCentral Conference Rally Manchester Central : Charter 1. Speakers: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP; David Jones MP; Penny Mordaunt MP; Kemi Badenoch MP

7.15pm: Douglas Murray: Towards a Humanist Politics Friends Meeting House Manchester : Main Hall

7.30pm: CBI Business Reception Midland Hotel : Derby Suite. Speaker: Damian Green MP

7.45pm: Power and prosperity: What nuclear energy can do for Britain. Radisson Blu Hotel, Peter St: Stanley / Livingstone Suite. Speakers: James Forsyth (Chair); Greg Clark

8pm: ‘Together for the United Kingdom’ – The DUP Conference Reception Manchester Central : Exchange 11. Speakers: Arlene Foster; Nigel Dodds MP; David Davis MP