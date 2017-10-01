 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

1 October 2017

9:00 AM

1 October 2017

9:00 AM

The Conservative party conference is underway. In the days after the doomed snap election, Theresa May didn’t look as though she would make it this far. But the Prime Minister has clung on. Here are the highlights to look out for on day one:

Party conference:

10.30 – 12.30: Meeting of the National Conservative Convention. Alexandra Suite, Midland Hotel 

14.00 – 14.50: Welcome to Conference: Conference Chairman; Conservative Party Chairman; First Secretary of State

14.50 – 15.45Delivering a fairer future for young people: Secretary of State for Education; Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government

15.45 – 16.20: Strengthening the Union between all our citizens: Leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Secretary of State for Northern Ireland; Leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly


16.30 – 17.30: Meet the Chairman Exchange Auditorium. For Party Members only

Fringe events:

12.45pm: Waugh Zone Live: David Gauke Manchester Central : Exchange 4-5 combined

12.45pm: Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party Fringe. Manchester Central : Exchange 10. Speaker: Ruth Davidson

4pm: How to reform the Conservative Party. Manchester Central : ConservativeHome Marquee. Speakers: Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee; Paul Goodman

5.45pm: Britain’s productivity problem: Solving the puzzle for low-paid jobs. Midland Hotel : Trafford Room. Speakers: Iain Duncan Smith; Philip Hammond

5.45pm: Conservative Friends of Cyprus 25th Anniversary Reception. Midland Hotel : The Tea Room. Speaker: Boris Johnson

5.45pm: Britain in the World: The future of UK trade policy. Midland Hotel : Alexandra A. Speaker: David Davis

6pm: ConservativeHome In Conversation: Liam Fox, with Iain Dale Manchester Central : ConservativeHome Marquee.

6pm: What sort of Brexit does the Conservative party want? Manchester Central: Central 5. Speaker: Jacob Rees-Mogg

7.30pm: Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party Reception Manchester Central : Exchange 9. Speaker: Ruth Davidson

9.30pm: Drink Tank Midland Hotel : Stanley Suite. Speakers: Philip Hammond (invited); Jeremy Hunt

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Spectator Podcast: Brexit Wars

The Conservative party is treating the electorate like mugs

How Theresa May plans to sneak policies past MPs

Did Jeremy Corbyn really save the Labour party in Scotland?

Breaking: A mayor speaks at party conference

Theresa May has just shown she really is serious about Brexit

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Uber was the snowplough that cleared the path but its dominance will fade

Britain’s 100 Best Railway Stations reviewed

The hilarity – and horror – of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close