 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Christian MPs aren’t ‘devout’. They’re self-confessed sinners

30 October 2017

9:48 AM

30 October 2017

9:48 AM

Read on

Welcome to the jungle: a guide to the priapic predators of Westminster

Carrie Fox

There are a couple of predictable elements to the reporting of sex scandals involving a public figure, and both were in evidence when it was revealed that Stephen Crabb, MP, had sent ‘pretty outrageous’ messages to  a woman he’d turned down for a job in his parliamentary office. When it came to the reporting, Mr Crabb was duly described as a ‘married father of two’, then as a ‘devout Christian’, which instantly raises the suggestion: ‘hypocrite’. So, you establish the individual’s respectability before proceeding with a story that suggests the contrary.

Quite what a devout Christian means in this context is hard to establish: it may mean clean-living or it may mean simply going to church, something that, a generation ago, would not have occasioned comment, being just normal. Similarly, any Catholic who goes to mass on Sundays is automatically billed as a ‘devout’ Catholic – which seems a bit cheap; personally, I’d raise the bar a bit higher, and require at least daily mass-going as standard, pilgrimages, prayer, lots of feeding the hungry, and pretty rigorous fast and abstinence during Lent (standard practice for Orthodox Christians),  plus ideally charity in judging others. In short, I wouldn’t qualify, myself.


But what the ‘devout Christian’ aspect of the reports about Mr Crabb suggest is that he’s a bit of a fake: fancy going to church and then sending sex messages to a woman he’s just met.  I’d say this betrays a misunderstanding about what Christianity is about, an increasing problem as churchgoing and knowledge of scripture diminishes. The whole point of Christianity is that it’s not for the perfect; it’s for the imperfect, which is why the Catholic church describes itself as the church of sinners.  Indeed Christ had some rather harsh things to say about people who thought of themselves as a cut above others. He observed that he wasn’t concerned with summoning the righteous, but calling sinners to repentence. He didn’t seem to like the ostentatious clean livers in his own society very much; he was more of a tax collectors and prostitutes sort of person. And duly, sinners gravitated towards him and have done ever since, on the basis that it’s the likes of us who need forgiveness.

Personally, I blame Martin Luther, and no better time to do it, tomorrow being the 500th anniversary of the day he was reputed to have nailed his 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg (except he probably didn’t). It’s not that he didn’t think of people as sinners – he was obsessed with sin.  Rather, it was he who insisted that if you were saved, you would not only feel the absolute certainty of salvation (something the church had never previously done), you would behave righteously as proof. So, the elect would give off good works as unproblematically as apple trees give off apples. (Richard Rex’s new book, The Making of Martin Luther, is brilliant in exposing the hair-raising character of his theology.) And if you don’t, it shows you’re not one of the elect, a proper Christian.

In the reporting of poor Stephen Crabb’s peccadillos, then, there is a whiff of this toxic notion that if you’re not perfect, you’re not a Christian. Au contraire, folks. And if this is our idea of what being a religious person is, small wonder so few parliamentarians feel able to out themselves as Christians.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Some thoughts on today’s Tory leadership elections

‘Creeping intolerance’ towards religion could push young British Muslims to Islamic State, Cabinet Minister warns

The Brexit test

What could the Conservative party offer a working class teenager from Moss Side?

Stephen Crabb: how my mother inspired my vision of welfare reform

As Crabb drops out, can Gove pass Leadsom?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Spectator sport

Modern rugby is lethal, and it's only a matter of time before a player dies on the pitch

Tracey Emin finds a kindred spirit in Turner

Real life

How to get builders to do what you want

Dogs crave justice, while horses get embarrassed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close