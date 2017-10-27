 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Catalonia’s quest for independence should serve as a warning to the EU

27 October 2017

5:06 PM

27 October 2017

5:06 PM

The Spanish Senate has just triggered Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution to impose direct rule over Catalonia. The decision, which Madrid claims is necessary to restore constitutional order, was taken following the escalation of tensions since the 1st October referendum. That resulted in a declaration of independence that was initially suspended but then activated this afternoon.

The situation is currently extremely tense. The Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, has called an extraordinary Council of Ministers this afternoon, which will sign off the implementation of measures under Article 155, including forcing the Catalan leader Puigdemont and his ministers to step down. It is difficult to predict how things will unfold, although it seems unlikely that Catalonia will succeed in its bid for independence without international support. Less difficult to predict is that the crisis will have major social and political consequences. The unprecedented recourse to Article 155 will inevitably damage future relations between Madrid and Catalonia. Catalans’ desire for greater autonomy will have to be reckoned with sooner rather than later.

This desire for autonomy is by no means confined to that Spanish region. Just last Sunday, two large and wealthy Italian regions, Veneto and Lombardy, voted to demand greater autonomy from Rome. The referenda, which were sponsored by the Lega Nord’s (Northern League) governors of the two regions, crown demands which that party has voiced since its creation in the early nineties.

The demands of Venetians and Lombardians are different from Catalonia’s independence bid. Each regional struggle, including those of separatist movements in Scotland and the Flanders, and elsewhere in Spain, develops within its own historical and geographical context. Yet, taken together, calls for greater autonomy and separatist drives all over Europe point to people’s desire for greater involvement in decision-making. To some extent they also challenge the authority of the nation state: a political unit which, while often taken for guaranteed, has not been dominant on the Continent for that long.

The European Union has so far watched these developments from something of a distance. Yet if the current antagonist of regional demands is the centralised and inefficient state, removed from its peoples, the technocratic EU might soon become the next target of separatists’ demands. This might be particularly so if the EU is perceived by separatist movements as siding with the nation-state, as happened during the Catalan crisis. To some extent this is already happening. Although they are very different in nature, nationalist and populist trends in Europe, as well as the Brexit vote, and regional claims, all have a common demand for greater democracy against an authority perceived as illegitimate.

The EU faces nowadays the urgent necessity to improve its legitimacy. This was one of the key messages of the Brexit vote, which many in Brussels have failed to understand. It is remarkable how little self-analysis there has been in Brussels over the root causes of the Brexit vote, which has been variously blamed on a fit of racist xenophobia, a particularly stupid or irrational electorate, or on British exceptionalism and their historically ‘awkward’ relations with the EU.

It is telling that when discussing ways to reinvigorate the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker overlooked Brexit. Ignoring the result of the Brexit vote fails to grasp the problem at the heart of Europe today. It is of course analogous to the common practice of downplaying dissenting voices in Europe as nationalist and populist. People feel increasingly distant from the process of decision-making, at the European level, but also, and as testified by separatist and autonomist trends, at a national level. The recent developments in Catalonia and in Italy should serve as a warning.

Enea Desideri is a researcher at Open Europe

See also

What to read next

Catalonia deserves independence as much as any other state

Sadness and dismay: how Spain views the Catalan independence vote

The conservative case against Catalonia’s separatist narrative

The damage is done in Catalonia. Now it’s time to restore the rule of law

The Catalan crisis has exposed what the EU really stands for

The Catalonian independence battle is one of rising hostility

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Spectator sport

Modern rugby is lethal, and it's only a matter of time before a player dies on the pitch

Tracey Emin finds a kindred spirit in Turner

Real life

How to get builders to do what you want

Dogs crave justice, while horses get embarrassed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close