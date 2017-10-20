 Skip to Content
Caption contest: May goes it alone

20 October 2017

10:53 AM

20 October 2017

Oh dear. Despite managing a carefully co-ordinated photo opp with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron on arrival in Brussels, Theresa May cut a solemn figure this morning.

A snapper took a photo of the Prime Minister alone at a meeting table – looking glumly into the distance. It’s hardly the Brexit image that Downing Street were trying to project.


Oh to be a fly on the wall in No 10…

Captions in the comments.

