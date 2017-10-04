 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Capping energy prices will leave us all worse off

4 October 2017

3:09 PM

4 October 2017

3:09 PM

We have a couple of hundred years of economic history to tell us that some things are just a really, really bad idea. Printing loads of money, for example. State control of industries. Punitive taxes. Subsidies. But of all the really terrible polices a government can put in place, the very worst of all is price controls. The trouble is, that also seems to be the most popular idea in British politics right now.

Last week, Labour announced what amounts to price controls on credit cards, with a cap on the interest rate that can be charged. It is already in favour of controls on rents. Today, Theresa May stepped in with her own contribution, unveiling a plan for controlling the price of energy. And it is still only Wednesday, so who knows where we will end up by the end of the week. All the main parties may be chipping in pledges to control the prices of everything from train fares, to petrol, to food, or clothes, or whatever else happens to trend on Twitter for a few hours.

But hold on. That is crazy. In fact, we already have a very good mechanism for controlling prices. It is called competition. And it is by far the best way to make stuff more affordable and better at the same time.

Price controls have a certain simplistic appeal, which may explain why, despite all the evidence they don’t work, they keep bouncing back. Companies can be demonised as greedy and predatory, and the market can be accused of failing the consumer. A benevolent government can step in, and force though price cuts, and portray itself as the champion of ordinary working people.

True, there may be markets that are not sufficiently competitive, although usually far fewer than sometimes claimed. Credit cards are certainly not one of them (check the junk mail on your doormat if you want a reminder of just how many different providers there are out there). Neither are rents. There are an estimated 1.75 million landlords out there, all vying for your business, and if property is too expensive that has a lot more do with planning restrictions than anything else. Energy is slightly more debatable but we already have perfectly good mechanisms in place for controlling that industry. In fact, far from ripping off consumers, the energy business is now so competitive that it can be quite a difficult to make money. Only last year GB Energy Supply, which claimed to be the cheapest supplier in the market, collapsed. If it was price gouging, it wasn’t doing it very well.

The real problem, however, is that once we open the door to price controls we won’t know where to stop. After all, if all you had to do reduce the price of something, and make everyone better off, was to pass a piece of legislation, it would be silly to stop with credit cards or energy. You might as well control the price of everything. Once you go down that road, however, you end up with a command economy. If that was so great, the Soviet Union would have worked a lot better, and not collapsed after seven decades of failure.

All price controls really do is protect incumbents, and ossify a market, and make innovation and entrepreneurship impossible – and those are the only things that genuinely make a product cheaper. What a Conservative Prime Minister really needs to do is defend the role of free markets and competition in delivering that. Otherwise we will all end up a lot poorer very quickly.

See also

What to read next

Boris is the first minister to capture the Tories’ problem so vividly

Brexit minister tells Tories to behave

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Forget hard or soft. What we need is a quick Brexit

We need a free market in credit cards – just like everything else

What the threat to Laura Kuenssberg says about the country we live in

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Notes on Prague, city of beer, music, and art-nouveau wonders

Greater European integration will do great harm to all Europeans

After the Fire commands respect rather than provides enjoyment

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close