 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Culture House Daily

Burma, Kipling, Sinatra and Boris – the anatomy of a non-scandal

1 October 2017

4:53 PM

1 October 2017

4:53 PM

I’m an admirer of Brian Cox so I was struck by a tweet of his yesterday, where he seemed to have encountered a scientific formula for the Antichrist. ‘If you removed all that is good in Britain, leaving only blimpish sludge, and emptied the residue into one man.’ It turns out that he was referring to the Foreign Secretary. The story in question was one where the Guardian claimed that Boris Johnson had ‘recited part of a colonial-era Rudyard Kipling poem’ in a Buddhist temple. The story was written to mislead the reader into thinking that Boris had read a poem in public in Burma, causing upset to guests. In fact, he’d been reminded of the Road to Mandalay, a poem that has inspired musicians (from Sinatra to Robbie Williams) for generations.

He had been asked to ring a temple bell in Burma. Not many will have heard the sound of those bells, but those who have heard of them will likely have done so via the Road to Mandalay. As a poem, it’s not at all well-known, but as a Sinatra number it’s certainly familiar to people of Boris’s generation. Here are the opening lines:-

BY THE old Moulmein Pagoda, lookin’ lazy at the sea,
There’s a Burma girl a-settin’, and I know she thinks o’ me;
For the wind is in the palm-trees, and the temple-bells they say:
“Come you back, you British soldier; come you back to Mandalay!”

Sinatra was one of dozens of artists to put these mesmerising words to song (above). Charles Dance read the poem on VJ Day, chosen as it is a paean to the world ‘East of Suez’. Its appeal is simple: it’s about wanting to be somewhere else, dreaming about someone, and what might be waiting. A place, in Kipling’s words, where ‘the wind is in the palm trees’, and the ‘temple bells are calling’: a few lines that conjure a vivid mental picture. And there Boris was, in Burma, doubtless having heard the wind in the trees and actually been given the great honour of ringing one of those temple bells. And, who knows, perhaps having witnessed some of that Burmese beauty that so bewitched the 24-year-old Kipling in the first place.

So it’s easy to see why he thought of those Mandalay. And it was understandable why the ambassador might worry that his recollection might develop into a recital not entirely appropriate for a temple (Sinatra’s version refers to a ‘Burmese broad’ and Kipling’s original has a unreverential reference to Buddha.) But I doubt even Boris was going to go there. He’s not one of these deracinated, safety-first politicians: he thinks about poems, language, culture. It makes him more of a real person. That’s why he has a lot more fans (and detractors) than most Cabinet members.

But what’s striking is the extent that his detractors can so easily persuade themselves that a non-event like this is a diplomatic humiliation for Britain. Rushanara Ali even told the Guardian that Boris remembering Mandalay shows whybhe should not be Prime Minister. So much fuss, based on so little: what Boris might call an inverted pyramid of piffle.

This shrill, almost hysterical reaction to everyday Boris action is, I suspect, going to be a theme of the next few weeks. He seems to drive certain people quite mad. So I suspect we’ll see quite a few more of these non-scandals in the days ahead.

See also

What to read next

Ruth Davidson and Boris Johnson have so much in common. Why the bad blood?

Finally, Boris Johnson has overcome his stage fright. Let’s hear more from him

Why is the UK’s supposedly impartial statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing?

When Boris gets it wrong, don’t make excuses for him

Boris’s nasty politics would hurt the Tories and Britain

What the papers say: Boris is speaking for the majority of Brits

Show comments

Coffee House

Liam Fox reveals what he does all day

1 October 2017 20:18

Liam Fox answered the question on everyone’s lips today. No, it wasn’t what he thought of Boris Johnson’s Brexit interventions…

Boris Johnson outlines plan for reunification… of Cyprus

1 October 2017 19:21

Will Tory MPs unite behind Theresa May? That’s the big question at this year’s party conference – but for Boris…

Spain has turned an internal dispute into an international incident

1 October 2017 19:14

How do you make the world sympathise with lawbreakers and subversives? Act the way the Spanish government has over the…

Moggmentum comes to Tory conference

1 October 2017 18:46

After a lacklustre policy announcement on tuition fees followed by a disappointing turn on the Marr show, Theresa May’s Conservative…

Sunday shows round-up: Is Boris Johnson unsackable?

1 October 2017 17:07

Theresa May – We’ve listened on student fees The Prime Minister marked the start of the Conservative party conference (and…

Burma, Kipling, Sinatra and Boris – the anatomy of a non-scandal

1 October 2017 16:53

I’m an admirer of Brian Cox so I was struck by a tweet of his yesterday, where he seemed to…

Ruth Davidson reminds English Tories what they’re missing

1 October 2017 16:50

Ruth Davidson reminded English Tories of what they were missing with her conference speech. It was confident, funny and optimistic.…

There is no party of enterprise in Britain – and Brexit proves it

1 October 2017 16:30

The well-known saying goes, ‘there is nothing to fear but fear itself’. This certainly should be the mantra of Brexit.…

David Mundell’s Boris Johnson jibe

1 October 2017 16:00

Conservative party conference kicks off today and already a few common themes are beginning to emerge: how to win back…

A cold front for the Tories in Manchester

1 October 2017 15:54

It’s Theresa May’s birthday and the Prime Minister is set to spend it in Manchester where Conservative party conference kicks…

Why young Britain is repelled by the Tories

1 October 2017 15:50

Of all the difficulties Theresa May faces, the importance of denying the truth may be the most acute. There are…

Nicky Morgan interview: EU rebels can’t have anything to do with the Labour frontbench

1 October 2017 11:02

Theresa May took just 15 seconds to sack Nicky Morgan as Education Secretary. Morgan’s revenge has taken a little longer.…

Theresa May’s unconvincing performance on the Andrew Marr Show

1 October 2017 10:33

This morning has been a reminder of how difficult this conference will be for the Tories. Two policies were announced…

Sadness and dismay: how Spain views the Catalan independence vote

1 October 2017 10:23

In Barcelona civilians have been giving red carnations to policemen (a symbolic echo of the 1974 revolution in Portugal) but…

Playboy Bunnies made their choices. They shouldn’t be patronised for them

1 October 2017 10:20

It would be wildly generous to bill Hugh Hefner as some kind of grandfather of feminism – I’m not sure…

Spectator competition winners: Sonnets containing household tips

1 October 2017 9:30

The latest challenge, to compose sonnets containing household tips, saw you on sparkling form and there were plenty of stylish,…

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

1 October 2017 9:00

The Conservative party conference is underway. In the days after the doomed snap election, Theresa May didn’t look as though…

The lady’s not for quitting: Damian Green on Theresa May

1 October 2017 9:00

Even Damian Green seems to find it odd that he’s the second most important person in the government. When asked,…

The BBC’s self-absorption has obscured Justin Welby’s real message

30 September 2017 16:51

You have to try really hard to get any idea of what the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby actually said…

Can we trust supermarket brands?

30 September 2017 14:00

When you pick up a packet of meat from the supermarket and it says ‘Willow Farms’, what is the image…

Ruth Davidson and Boris Johnson have so much in common. Why the bad blood?

30 September 2017 13:45

Boris Johnson and Ruth Davidson are two of my favourite Tory politicians: both energetic, eloquent, optimistic, pro-immigration and – in…

Theresa May’s tense conference

30 September 2017 11:18

A few weeks ago, Theresa May seemed surprisingly stable as Tory leader, given the mess of the snap election. Her…

Jeremy Corbyn’s silence on Venezuela speaks volumes

30 September 2017 11:00

Jeremy Corbyn’s reluctance to condemn the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, shows just how weak and mealy-mouthed he is. The Labour…

Theresa May needs to show some urgency

30 September 2017 10:39

Tomorrow is Theresa May’s birthday. But as I say in The Sun this morning, Tory activists won’t be giving her…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close