Books Podcast: The age of decadence

5 October 2017

4:43 PM

5 October 2017

4:43 PM

In this week’s Books podcast, my guest is the journalist and historian Simon Heffer, author of the magisterial new The Age of Decadence: Britain 1880-1914. The second part in his trilogy of books about the Victorian and Edwardian ages, it works to explode the myth that the pre-war years were an endless Merchant Ivory Summer’s afternoon. Join us as we talk about imperial decline, savage industrial unrest and aristocratic complacency… and how one writes a history of the years before 1914 without talking about the roots of the First World War.

You can listen to our conversation below and do subscribe on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday.

Show comments

