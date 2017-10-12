Books Podcast: Alan Hollinghurst

In this week’s Books podcast I’m joined by Alan Hollinghurst, the Man Booker prizewinning author of The Line of Beauty and The Stranger’s Child. His remarkable new novel, The Sparsholt Affair, tells a story of three generations of a family from the Second World War to the present day. We talk about agonising over prose, whether there’s any such thing as literary fiction, and why nearly everyone in his books seems to be gay.

You can listen here:





