 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Better a dead fanatic in Syria than a live one in Britain

24 October 2017

12:47 PM

24 October 2017

12:47 PM

Let us give thanks for the straight-talking Rory Stewart. After last week’s alarming comments from Max Hill, a QC who appears to believe British Isis fighters just need some TLC, Stewart, a Foreign Office minister, has given a more incisive assessment of the approach that should be taken towards the British jihadists still at large in Syria and Iraq.

‘They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the Islamic State, towards the creation of a caliphate,’ the Conservative MP told the BBC’s John Piennar. ‘They believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an eighth century, or seventh century, state. So I’m afraid we have to be serious about the fact these people are a serious danger to us, and unfortunately the only way of dealing with them will be, in almost every case, to kill them.’

Contrast those words with what Hill, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, told the BBC last week in explaining that British Isis fighters should not in most cases be prosecuted upon their return. ‘It’s not a decision that MI5 and others will have taken lightly,’ said Hill. ‘They, I am sure, will have looked intensely at each individual on return. But they have left space, and I think they are right to do so, for those who travelled, but who travelled out of a sense of naivety, possibly with some brainwashing along the way, possibly in their mid-teens and who return in a sense of utter disillusionment.’


The only naivety comes from Hill, and MI5, if they believe Isis fighters are simply confused young men who now bitterly regret butchering their way across the Levant. In May 2016 a report in France revealed that the overwhelming majority of Jihadists travelled back to France with their convictions intact, perhaps the reason why a year later it was claimed the country was assisting Iraqi ground forces fighting Isis ‘to target and exterminate French nationals.’

The British intelligence services have previous when it comes to seriously under-estimating the scale of the Islamists’ fanaticism; in the mid-1990s scores of seasoned jihadists from across the globe set up camp in London while the authorities turned a blind eye. The French intelligence services dubbed the British capital ‘Londonistan’, and it took the Americans to finally bring an end to Abu Hamza’s global terror network, organised from the Finsbury Park mosque. As assistant US attorney Edward Kim said of the man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014: ‘He used the cover of religion so he could hide in plain sight in London… He was a leader with a global following, who didn’t just talk the talk, he walked the walk.’

As for Hill, when he was appointed to his position at the start of the year, he was described as Britain’s ‘new terror watchdog’ with Home Secretary Amber Rudd lauding his ‘wealth of experience and legal expertise’. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Hill said that his most satisfying professional moment was successfully prosecuting the killers of Damilola Taylor, the 10-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death in London in 2000.

Hill’s reputation as a ‘top-league criminal silk’ (his chambers’ description) does not necessarily mean he understands the ideology that drives the Islamists. Rory Stewart, on the other hand, served as the coalition Deputy-Governor of two provinces in Southern Iraq in 2003 before entering parliament and evidently has a far greater understanding of the threat posed by returning jihadists.

It’s a threat that bears parallels with the zealotry encountered by the SAS when they spearheaded the Allied advance into Germany in April 1945. The Third Reich was in ruins but there remained pockets of isolated resistance, young men who weren’t brainwashed but just believed in a cause they were ready to pursue to the bitter end. Initially the SAS tried to take prisoners but they quickly realised they were only putting themselves in danger. So they killed all the Nazis they encountered. The same approach is now required to protect the British people from fanatics who are better dead than alive.

Gavin Mortimer is the author of The History of the SAS in WW2

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Burying the dead

Britain might want a holiday from history, but we’re not going to get one

Why Britain needs to stay in Afghanistan

Britain’s ill-defined counter-terror strategy exposed by America’s clarity

Commons votes to bomb Islamic State in Syria

Because of Blair, Britain will now be shaped by the world

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The best documentary series of the past decade

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Outcasts, émigrés and refugees crowd the latest debut novels

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close