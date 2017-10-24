 Skip to Content
Better a dead fanatic in Syria than a live one in Britain

24 October 2017 12:47

Let us give thanks for the straight-talking Rory Stewart. After last week’s alarming comments from Max Hill, a QC who…

Theresa May’s silent treatment

24 October 2017 10:52

After an unflattering account of Theresa May’s dinner last week with Jean-Claude Jucker wound up in the German broadsheet FAZ,…

Will Universal Credit conform to the normal pattern of policy disasters?

The Universal Credit is supposed to streamline benefits from October 2013. Picture: Getty.
23 October 2017 17:50

How far is the government going to row back on Universal Credit? This afternoon an emergency debate has been granted…

Watch: John Bercow’s strange Scottish turn

23 October 2017 17:41

Oh dear. Although John Bercow has a penchant for winding up Conservative MPs in the Chamber, he also has a…

Theresa May discovers the perfect answer to difficult Brexit questions

23 October 2017 17:37

Theresa May has the perfect answer to all difficult questions: we don’t want to give away anything that will harm…

For his links to slavery, Edward Colston has become he-who-must-not-be-named

23 October 2017 17:19

Next month, as they have done for more than a century, the pupils of Colston’s Girls’ School will troop into…

The word ‘woman’ is being erased from public life

23 October 2017 17:13

If someone had told you 10 years ago that it would soon become tantamount to a speechcrime to say ‘Men…

Sadiq Khan’s ‘T-charge’ is another bung for the car industry

23 October 2017 15:11

As an object lesson in how the process of regulation is hijacked by rich and powerful interests, today’s introduction of…

If the Tories want to survive they must build more houses

23 October 2017 14:50

Too many Tories have a sense of inevitable defeat at the next general election. They can see what the problems…

Mhairi Black’s mixed messages

23 October 2017 13:49

Last week, the SNP proved particularly vocal at PMQs after they went on the offensive over a Scottish Conservative MP…

The Tory party is becoming ‘Labour light’

23 October 2017 13:41

On the Andrew Marr show yesterday, the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that the government should ‘sensibly borrow more money’…

Martin Selmayr and the EU’s Twitter diplomacy

23 October 2017 11:00

Donald Trump says that without Twitter, he would not be president. It’s a medium that allows him to set the…

May’s disastrous dinner with Juncker: Episode II

22 October 2017 22:24

Well, that lasted long. Although Theresa May didn’t get the green light to talk trade on her EU council summit…

Sunday shows round-up: Emily Thornberry says Britain is heading for ‘no deal’

22 October 2017 17:46

Emily Thornberry – Britain is heading for ‘no deal’ The Shadow Foreign Secretary has warned that the United Kingdom is…

What drives populism?

22 October 2017 11:28

What has led to the rise of populism? The conventional answer involves inequality, flattening wages – and general economic malaise.…

Private Eye has become a humour-free zone

22 October 2017 11:17

Anyone subscribe to Private Eye? I do, and have done for almost forty years. But I am beginning to wonder…

The Kurds are on their own

22 October 2017 10:00

The routing of Isis in northern Iraq ought to be a time of international celebration, but as ever in the…

Spectator competition winners: Lady Macbeth’s recipe for wedded bliss

22 October 2017 9:45

In what proved to be a popular comp, you were invited to submit the formula for a successful marriage courtesy…

Michel Barnier’s arrogant inflexibility over Brexit comes from a long Gallic tradition

22 October 2017 9:00

If Michel Barnier and David Davis, in their regular dialogue of the deaf, seem to be inhabiting different mental universes,…

Sharia law and the relative mercies of French justice

21 October 2017 14:28

For many years, the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Tariq Ramadan, has been one of my closest…

What if someone takes the kisses at the end of my emails seriously?

21 October 2017 10:52

Very good piece from Giles Coren (as usual) on the intrusive and aggressive act of putting ‘xx’ at the end of…

Cabinet urge Hammond to be bold on housing in the Budget

21 October 2017 10:31

With the next European Council not scheduled until December, political attention now turns to next month’s Budget. As I say…

In defence of smacking children

21 October 2017 10:00

Scotland is fast becoming the most strident, unforgiving nanny state in the West. A world leader in the policing of…

From Cicero to Castro: history’s greatest orators

21 October 2017 10:00

Complaints about the decline and fall of political oratory are nothing new. Back in 1865 a British reporter branded the…

