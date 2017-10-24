For most people, their current account is the bank account that they use the most. So it makes sense to make sure that your account offers the highest possible rates of interest. Here are the best ones on the market at the moment, from data provided by moneyfacts.co.uk.
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.
Comments
There’s a conversation going on about this article. Don’t miss out.
You must be logged in as a subscriber to read comments by other Spectator readers and leave your own.
Join the conversation with other Spectator readers.
Subscribe to leave your comments.