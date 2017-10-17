 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Best Buys: Four year and over fixed rate bonds

17 October 2017

11:25 AM

17 October 2017

11:25 AM

A fixed rate bond does guarantee your rate of return – but you have to be prepared to lock up your cash for a set amount of time. Here are this week’s best buy four-year and over fixed rate bonds.

Data provided by Moneyfacts.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Best Buys: One-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Buy-to-let Mortgages

Show comments

Comments

Coffee House

There’s plenty to be suspicious about in the Weinstein row

17 October 2017 12:49

Why are all the women involved in the Harvey Weinstein allegations only speaking out now? That question has been asked…

Hate crime is up – but it’s not fair to blame Brexit

17 October 2017 12:13

Hate crime is up – and Brexit is to blame. It’s a familiar story and one doing the rounds again…

The #MeToo movement reveals feminism’s obsession with victimhood

17 October 2017 11:55

Following a weekend crammed with ever more salacious revelations about Harvey Weinstein, hundreds of thousands of women have now taken…

Misogynists can’t decide: are Weinstein’s accusers weak subhumans or devious slags?

17 October 2017 11:10

The volley of accusations against Harvey Weinstein has been extraordinary – and, to some, suspicious. Why keep silent after so…

John Bercow’s sporting freebie habit continues in earnest

17 October 2017 8:43

John Bercow is a big fan of a sporting freebie. The Speaker is a regular fixture in the Royal Box…

What the papers say: The EU’s absurd Brexit bill demand

17 October 2017 8:26

Theresa May is under pressure from the European Union to spell out more details on what Britain will pay as…

There’s a progressive argument to be made for tuition fees – why won’t the government make it?

16 October 2017 18:04

Ever since Labour won over young voters at the last election, the Conservatives have been trying to work out how…

Matt Hancock’s show of solidarity for May

16 October 2017 15:47

Although Theresa May has found herself in a more vulnerable position since her disastrous conference speech – which featured a…

Will tonight’s Brexit supper be the dinner party from hell?

16 October 2017 15:17

Theresa May heads to Brussels this evening for supper with Jean-Claude Juncker, Michel Barnier and Martin Selmayr. The good news…

The cost of a Brexit ‘no deal’ is diminishing

16 October 2017 14:23

The exit bill keeps going higher and higher. No progress has been made on the Irish border, and not much…

Wanted: a social media editor for The Spectator

16 October 2017 13:53

The Spectator is hiring. We’re looking for our first full-time social media editor, but one with a difference. We are looking for…

Sebastian Kurz’s shift to the right pays off

16 October 2017 12:12

Eat your heart out, Kim Jong-un. As of today, the tubby North Korean tyrant is no longer the most youthful…

Babies not bombs are what the Islamists want from their women

16 October 2017 10:05

Sally Jones was a waste of space. The principal purpose of the former British punk rocker turned Islamic extremist was…

What the papers say: A bungled Budget could pave the way for a Corbyn government

16 October 2017 8:31

No deal is better than a bad deal – and it’s also better than a Corbyn government, says the Daily…

Labour Youth vote to leave Nato

15 October 2017 22:15

Oh to be young and free and a member of Young Labour. Labour’s youth wing held its annual conference this weekend.…

Tom Watson’s bid to shed the pounds

15 October 2017 19:51

For George Osborne, it was the 5:2 diet that was credited for sculpting his political ambitions. His decision to shed the…

Sunday shows round-up: Labour’s plan to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit

15 October 2017 17:07

John McDonnell – Parliament can stop ‘no deal’ Brexit As the next round of Brexit negotiations approaches, the possibility of…

Nicky Morgan fails to protect her source

15 October 2017 17:06

It’s the first rule of journalism to always protect one’s sources. Alas this rule does not appear to apply to…

Why is England’s football team so unexciting?

15 October 2017 10:00

During a riveting session at the Cheltenham Literary Festival with sporting brainboxes Mike Brearley and Matthew Syed, discussion touched on…

Spectator competition winners: record-breaking limericks

15 October 2017 9:45

The latest competition called for limericks describing a feat worthy of inclusion in Guinness World Records. This assignment was a…

The problem with Hungary’s toothless opposition

15 October 2017 9:30

The name of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is on the lips of most left-wing, liberal politicians and intellectuals…

Nick Clegg’s ingenious solution to the Brexit problem

15 October 2017 8:30

Nick Clegg has an ingenious solution to the Brexit problem. He wants Parliament to throw out Brexit and then get…

Donald Trump is right to ditch Unesco

14 October 2017 14:00

Donald Trump and the United Nations don’t appear to have much in common. Trump is loud, angry, insular, lumpen and…

The government needs to know what kind of Brexit deal it wants

14 October 2017 10:34

Theresa May needs to invite the Cabinet down to Chequers to thrash out the government’s position on Brexit, I say…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close