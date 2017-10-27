 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

As the nights draw in, have you done enough to secure your home?

27 October 2017

6:03 PM

27 October 2017

6:03 PM

This Sunday – 29th October – the clocks go back, giving us an hour longer in bed, but darker evenings. This might be a blessing for many of us (yes, I would rather get up at 6am than 5am, thanks very much), but the darker evenings can also be a blessing for burglars. I learnt this the hard way at this time of year two years ago – between Halloween and Guy Fawkes night – when my parents’ house was burgled while they were away for a couple of days. The combination of noisy fireworks – which drowned out the sound of burglar alarms – and trick or treaters (which meant that strange cars went unnoticed) meant that they had an easy job on their hands. The early darkness also means that more homes are left empty while it’s dark outside, as people come home from work after dark.

Even if you don’t live in a remote area, homes empty after dark are still vulnerable. A friend of mine had her house – on a busy London road – broken into before she came home from work at 5.30pm. That wasn’t in October, but in December, when it gets darker earlier still. Data released by Policy Expert shows that while the average time a worker gets home from work remains constant, at 5.04pm, in December the average home is left empty, and in darkness, for well over an hour every day.

There are plenty of things that can be done to try and overcome this problem. Burglar alarms may go off all the time (and be drowned out by fireworks), but they are still worth having. Other options include exterior lighting, CCTV cameras, timed lights inside the house and so on. Neighbourhood Watch schemes are also a good idea – and perhaps particularly helpful for keeping an eye on things when both fireworks are trick-or-treaters are rife. But strangely, the same research from Policy Expert shows that only 10% of those surveyed had CCTV, 32% had a burglar alarm, and 43% had timed lights indoors. On top of all that, over a quarter of people questioned said that they didn’t take any measures – aside from locking the door and shutting the windows – to protect their house from break-ins. Of course, none of these things are fool proof – but it doesn’t cost much to install a burglar alarm, and if it saves the hassle and financial losses that a break-in might cause, then it’s probably worth the effort, no?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

How much is your child’s schoolbag worth? The answer might surprise you

It’s the season of mists, mellow fruitfulness…and turning the heating on

In an endless sea of financial press releases, there’s always a gem

It’s no surprise that smart meters are proving unpopular with the public

The White Cliffs of Dover, the National Trust, and a very public appeal

What is the T-charge, and how might it affect you?

Show comments

Comments

Coffee House

Will the British government back Madrid for the sake of Brexit?

27 October 2017 17:57

Theresa May’s official spokesperson has just issued a statement on Catalonia’s declaration of independence that will please Madrid. It makes…

The Catalan crisis has exposed what the EU really stands for

27 October 2017 17:19

The Catalan Parliament has voted for a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain. President Carles Puigdemont had toyed with taking…

In Spain, the words ‘civil war’ will now be on everyone’s lips

27 October 2017 17:11

It was the option that had long been threatened, but few people imagined that the Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, would…

Catalonia’s quest for independence should serve as a warning to the EU

27 October 2017 17:06

The Spanish Senate has just triggered Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution to impose direct rule over Catalonia. The decision,…

The damage is done in Catalonia. Now it’s time to restore the rule of law

27 October 2017 16:23

If you have seen images from earlier today when the rump Catalan parliament – vacated by the non-separatist MPs, about…

Jared O’Mara discovers there’s no rest for the wicked

27 October 2017 16:14

It’s been a tough week for Jared O’Mara. The MP for Sheffield Hallam had the Labour whip removed after a…

Catalonia’s crisis deepens further

27 October 2017 16:03

The Catalan crisis deepens by the day. This afternoon, the region’s parliament backed a declaration of independence from Spain. Here…

Turning rejects into champions – the miracle of Östersund FC

27 October 2017 11:26

In my Daily Telegraph column today, I write about the incredible story of Östersund football club. It hasn’t quite been…

Labour’s new intolerance of the pro-life cause

27 October 2017 9:00

I didn’t want to write this piece. I supposed I always hoped that Labour would come back to its roots;…

What the papers say: The Czech election shows the march of the populists isn’t over

27 October 2017 8:25

The Czech election was something of a shock to those who thought the ‘march of the populists in Europe’ is…

Tom Tugendhat takes a swipe at Boris

27 October 2017 7:25

If proof was needed that deference is dead in Parliament, look no further than the interview Tom Tugendhat has given…

Corbynite attempt to infiltrate Labour Irish Society falls flat

26 October 2017 18:18

Oh dear. Since Labour’s surprisingly good defeat in the snap election, the hard left has managed to tighten its grip…

Theresa May can’t just expect employers to solve the mental health crisis

26 October 2017 17:26

Theresa May made mental health one of her key policy issues when she became Prime Minister, and it was supposed…

The Spectator Podcast: Save the children!

26 October 2017 15:26

On this week’s episode we look at whether the kids are alright or if we need to talk about their…

Books Podcast: The art of the political speech

26 October 2017 14:11

In this week’s Books Podcast I’m talking to the Times columnist and former speechwriter for Tony Blair, Philip Collins, about…

Jeremy Corbyn fights for gender equality… at Shami’s book launch

26 October 2017 13:30

It’s fair to say Jared O’Mara has not done wonders for Labour’s fight for gender equality. The MP for Sheffield…

Critics of grammar schools are wrong

26 October 2017 12:51

Bright but poor kids have been failed for decades. Since the abolition of grammar school expansion some forty years ago,…

MPs are undermining Britain’s world-class university system

26 October 2017 12:38

The debate about universities in the last few days has been extremely frustrating. Britain has the two best universities in…

The Tories are playing a risky game with Jared O’Mara

26 October 2017 12:11

Why do politicians constantly bring plagues on their own houses? This week, the Tories have embraced the Jared O’Mara allegations…

Tory whips’ letch list

26 October 2017 12:01

As concerns continue to be rise over Jared O’Mara’s conduct towards women, his Labour comrade John Mann has suggested such…

The left’s sinister disdain for Israel betrays their movement’s pro-Zionist origins

26 October 2017 11:06

In the beginning, the Guardian was a friend of the Jews. Or rather, those Jews who believed that after millennia of persecution…

What the papers say: It’s time to call off the Brexit inquisition

26 October 2017 8:30

The predictions of doom and gloom about Britain’s prospects after Brexit were widespread in the run-up to the referendum. One…

Did the Labour whips know about the Jared O’Mara allegations?

25 October 2017 17:52

How did Jared O’Mara end up in Parliament, and will he remain there for much longer? Today he was suspended…

It’s time to bin Bercow

25 October 2017 16:48

Jeremy Corbyn wanted to repeat last week’s victory on Universal Credit. He landed no serious blows but he made the…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close