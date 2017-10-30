 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Are the Tories about to abandon austerity?

30 October 2017

1:43 PM

30 October 2017

1:43 PM

Read on

Cabinet urge Hammond to be bold on housing in the Budget

James Forsyth

Last week I wrote a column elsewhere arguing, among other things, that it is time for the government to look beyond its (almost impossible-to-meet) commitment to a budget surplus at some point in the 2020s and think about a looser target that might allow more public spending, seeking perhaps a primary but not overall surplus. (IE tax receipts equal spending on everything except debt interest.)

I mention this not to advertise that column but because I think some of the reactions to it are worth sharing. As expected, one hawkish Cabinet friend was quick to scold me for advocating ‘yet more borrowing’. But another, well-acquainted with Treasury thinking, simply described the idea as ‘interesting’ and suggested we discuss it soon.

Today, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has likewise questioned that commitment to an overall surplus by the middle of the next decade, suggesting it might be more ‘sensible’ to abandon it. These suggestions come amid countless calls for more spending, on welfare and public services. And some of those calls come from the Tory benches, which matters a lot in a hung Parliament.

First it was public sector pay, then Universal Credit. My guess is that NHS spending will be next: smart Tories are aware that the state of the health service matters more to most voters today (and is more important to the party’s standing) than Brexit. Whispers in Whitehall suggest there could yet be movement here, just in time for this year’s headlines about a winter crisis.


Could the Budget next month see a move away from the ‘austerity’ policies that have held sway since 2010? This is purely a hunch based on observation, but I think there is a real possibility of some sort of change on the fiscal rules.

I am not suggesting that Philip Hammond or his Treasury officials are ready to embrace Corbynomics and spend, spend, spend. But when a devoted Thatcherite such as Sajid Javid wants to borrow (in order to build more), it’s safe to say something is up.

I do not detect a settled view from No 10 yet, but I know there are Tories in Downing Street who are quietly questioning the Treasury orthodoxy on that surplus commitment and asking whether it’s time is up.

The root of all this is politics, of course. Wilfully or otherwise, the Tories have allowed public consent for ‘austerity’ policies to wither. That consent was hard-won: George Osborne laboured long and hard to persuade as many people as possible that unless he balanced the books, the nation (including its future generations) would suffer much worse than the pains he had to inflict to eliminate the deficit.

Yet that consent is evaporating as more and more voters come to believe that the cure is worse than the disease, possibly because that pain has not been fairly distributed, and possibly because the deficit-disease has lingered so long without doing them any harm that they can immediately perceive. (Yes, you and I know what we spend on debt interest. But most people don’t.)

Polling for Deloitte recently showed that in October 2010, 58 percent of adults agreed that cuts to spending on services were necessary to cut the deficit. By August this year, that figure was 22 percent.

An economic policy of austerity requires a political campaign to sustain its legitimacy. The Tories under Theresa May have largely abandoned that political campaign. The coming Budget is thus a decision point: Mrs May can either resume the Osborne-era arguments for balancing the books, or abandon the economic policy that campaign was created to support and set out a new approach.

Either option has costs and risks, but either would be a better bet than the current halfway house of pursuing an unpopular and at least partly unsuccessful economic policy without arguing for it.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

For sale: tribal masks for Tories

If the Tories won’t champion business and enterprise, who will?

The torment of Theresa May

Brexit minister tells Tories to behave

A cold front for the Tories in Manchester

Does the Tory party really want to decapitate itself?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Spectator sport

Modern rugby is lethal, and it's only a matter of time before a player dies on the pitch

Tracey Emin finds a kindred spirit in Turner

Real life

How to get builders to do what you want

Dogs crave justice, while horses get embarrassed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close