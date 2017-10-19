 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

A bungled Brexit could hand the SNP a new impetus

19 October 2017

3:22 PM

19 October 2017

3:22 PM

There is one thing that would absolutely guarantee that the United Kingdom could not make success of Brexit, the break-up of the Union. The immediate danger of that happening has receded. The SNP lost ground in the general election and Nicola Sturgeon now talks about independence far less than she once did. But, as I say in the politics column in this week’s magazine, if Brexit is mishandled this could change.

This is why the EU withdrawal bill, which is currently paused as the whips work out how to get it through, must be changed. Clause 11 of the bill can be seen as an attempt to claim back previously devolved powers. This would allow the SNP to claim, with some justification, that Brexit looks like a London power grab. It would pave the way for the Scottish Parliament denying the bill legislative consent.

It’d be far better for the UK government to be explicit that the overwhelming majority of the 111 powers in devolved areas will be going to Holyrood when they come back from Brussels. Armed with this ammunition, Ruth Davidson would be able to mock any SNP attempt to block the Brexit bill. She’d be able to ask, do the Nats really not want Holyrood to have, say, 80-odd more powers?

Scotland is, obviously, only one aspect of the Union and Brexit. Dealing with the Welsh government’s concerns should be doable fairly quickly, though. The Northern Irish question is far more complicated however.

It is not a coincidence that the EU’s development has coincided with a rise of separatist sentiment in much of Europe. The EU offers an alternative to the nation-state — a different way to expand your market and pool risks. This is the reason why so many Catalan and Scots nationalists are such Europhiles. But once the UK has left, this argument will vanish and the traditional case for the Union may start to reassert itself. But that will require getting the Brexit legislation right.

See also

What to read next

May’s Brexit speech leaves some key questions unanswered

Will tonight’s Brexit supper be the dinner party from hell?

Theresa May concedes that the European Court of Justice will have a role during the Brexit transition

Watch: SNP chief’s Brexit breakfast blunder at PMQs

The government needs to know what kind of Brexit deal it wants

Theresa May should appoint a Secretary of State for No Deal

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Anthony Horowitz: Harvey Weinstein killed off the Alex Rider movies – but I got my revenge

Millennials don’t fear censorship because they plan on doing all the censoring

Adam Gopnik: 30 years of New Yorker life

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close