 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Working with Democrats: Donald Trump’s latest plot twist

Donald Trump meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the White House. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

16 September 2017

11:50 AM

16 September 2017

11:50 AM

While Donald Trump seeks to cut a deal with the Democrats on immigration, his detractors on the right are starting to resemble the sinister clown Pennywise in the popular new horror movie It, who terrorizes a small town in Maine by living in a sewer and snacking on children. ‘Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair,’ writes Rep Steve King from Iowa, a longtime foe of illegal immigration.

Trump’s specific sin? He’s wavering on booting out the so-called Dreamers, about 800,000 undocumented children under the age of 16 who crossed the border with alone or with their parents, in many cases as toddlers. Trump made a big deal of promising to deport them during the campaign but performed something of a volte-face on Wednesday night, when he had dinner with his new best friends, ‘Chuck and Nancy,’ as he refers to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Nancy Pelosi. For Trump, who craves revenge on his foes, the upsides are clear: he got to undermine Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who gloried in making the announcement that the Dreamers were on the way out, and to catch Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan flatfooted. Trump had already humiliated the Republicans with his debt deal with the Democrats. Now he got to deal out some more humble pie.


Trump may weather the cries of apostasy emanating from everyone from Steve Bannon’s Breitbart to Ann Coulter. The latter asked, ‘Who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?’ But as the television talk show host Joe Scarborough points out in the Washington Post today, caution is in order. He notes, ‘the president’s superglue hold over his supporters has flummoxed conservative and liberal commentators alike.’

If you view Trump primarily as an entertainer, then his followers in the hinterland, who despise the professional political class, may be more than willing to forgive his transgressions. For Trump, it is the show that is preeminent. He wants you to stay tuned. By treating with the Democratic leadership, he has created a fresh and dramatic plot twist. Speculation about whether this represents an actual courtship or simply a brief flirtation is rampant in Washington. In that sense, Trump’s ideological tergiversations are a definite plus.

The danger for Trump, however, in dissing not only the Republican establishment but also the hardcore legislators in the House Freedom Caucus who admire him is that he renders himself more vulnerable to impeachment. Maybe Trump is calculating that moving more towards the centre will prompt the Democrats to go easier on him. But the antipathy that he has stirred is so profound among the Democratic base that this seems like a pipe dream.

Just yesterday, for instance, Trump revived his bogus moral equivalence line about the protesters in Charlottesville, claiming that the protesters of the neo-Nazis—or to use Trump’s twitter parlance ‘nephew Nazis’—were as bad as them. Still, there are upsides to Trump. The Democrats may begin to realize that the only thing worse than having Trump in office is not having him in office. A blandly phlegmatic President Pence would be a much greater threat than Trump to the Democratic agenda. Right now, the Democrats are enjoying the best of both worlds—a deeply unpopular president who seems prepared to sell out his own party for fleeting political gain.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Donald Trump is a gift for the Democrats

Romney’s Donald Trump problem

Trump’s immigration rhetoric is more subtle than his opponents realise

The simple explanation for Donald Trump’s pro-Putin twaddle

Lame duck unleashed – Bulgarian in London asks ‘what next’ on US immigration

The horrific truth is that Donald Trump could actually win the US presidency

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close