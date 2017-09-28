 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

With average house prices now eight times the average wage, affordable housing remains a dream

28 September 2017

1:01 PM

28 September 2017

1:01 PM

Housing – and specifically the dearth of reasonably priced housing – is an issue that crops up again and again in the political conversation. Young people are being priced out of the housing market; even where new housing is being built, very little of it could be classed as ‘affordable’.

So today’s news that the average house price is now eight times the average wage will, probably come as little surprise. House prices have been increasing exponentially over the last few decades; in 2000, the average house was 3.96 times the average income, and even since 2007 the average house price has increased by 19%. The fact that it isn’t a surprise doesn’t mean that it isn’t something we should be concerned about, however.


A few weeks ago, Ed West that Tories need houses, rather than memes, to attract younger voters. This is very true; but the problem goes deeper than party politics. If we don’t build new housing, the demand – and therefore cost – of the housing that does exist will only increase, making the problem ever worse. No wonder that the local government authority (LGA) is calling for an urgent investment in house building by councils. Their demands include that councils be allowed to borrow money in order to build more housing, as well as being able to keep all of the proceeds of Right to Buy sales (at the moment, councils are only allowed to keep one third of receipts from homes sold through the scheme).

As Cllr Martin Tett of the LGA explained:

‘Councils are doing all they can to encourage housebuilding, by approving nine in 10 planning applications, but the fact is we’re hamstrung by restrictions on our ability to borrow to build. These must be lifted, so we can invest in the new homes our communities need.’

While the LGA’s suggestions might go some way towards tackling the housing crisis they aren’t, of course, the only solution to the problem. It also isn’t the first time they have made these suggestions in their submission to the Budget. But as the gap between earnings and house prices continues to widen, the lack of affordable housing in the UK is a problem that desperately needs tackling.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What you are telling us about the housing market

House prices now more than seven times income

Housing hyperbole: what’s next for house prices

Homeowners ‘earning’ more from their properties than their jobs

Parents willing to pay tens of thousands more to live near a top school

House prices showing lowest pace of growth in two years

Show comments

Coffee House

Why won’t Britain support the Kurdish referendum?

28 September 2017 17:02

Erbil They like the British here in Iraqi Kurdistan. You hear it from people everywhere in Erbil, the region’s capital.…

Paul Mason’s guide to ending neo-liberalism: talk to Pret workers

28 September 2017 16:42

This year’s Labour party conference saw a more radical approach adopted by the leadership. In his leader’s speech, Jeremy Corbyn…

The Spectator Podcast: Corbyn’s big chance

28 September 2017 16:12

On this week’s episode, we turn our attention to Brighton where Jeremy Corbyn, potentially our next Prime Minister, has been…

Barnier: it may take months to get to phase two of Brexit talks

28 September 2017 15:43

Theresa May’s Florence speech last week certainly prompted a warming of words from Brussels – but so far it has…

Tories weren’t ready for snap election, says Tory who called snap election

28 September 2017 14:22

At Conservative party conference next week, expect a lot of soul-searching over what exactly went wrong for the Tories in…

Scottish Labour’s leadership contest is turning ugly

28 September 2017 14:06

The people’s flag is even deeper red in Scottish Labour, where the daggers are plunging in all directions amid a…

The Labour party has now embraced Corbynism – will the public?

27 September 2017 19:01

When Jeremy Corbyn gave his speech on Wednesday, the conference hall bore a closer resemblance to a stadium concert than…

‘Fake news’: the far left’s favourite new excuse

27 September 2017 18:12

Admirers of violence and lies must go carefully. As true cowards they must leave themselves an escape hatch in case…

Alternative für Deutschland’s success tells the tale of Germany’s forgotten East

27 September 2017 16:22

Back in the early 1990s, a few years after the Berlin Wall came down, I went back to the house…

Brexit has opened the door to Corbynism

27 September 2017 16:12

Like football, politics is a game of space and movement. Whoever controls the space has room to move. As matters…

Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn is no longer a joke

27 September 2017 15:43

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech to Labour conference started strongly before flagging in an overly long middle section. But I suspect this…

Is justice blind to the charms of Oxbridge-educated young women?

27 September 2017 14:47

Last December, Lavinia Woodward threw a laptop at her boyfriend and stabbed him in the lower leg with a breadknife,…

Corbyn cannot just condemn the abuse of those he is friends with

27 September 2017 14:42

Jeremy Corbyn was generous to the Shadow Cabinet in his conference speech, especially to Diane Abbott, who had a terrible…

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech showed how much of Labour’s power comes from the Tories’ mess

27 September 2017 13:52

What is Jeremy Corbyn’s vision for Labour in government? Before the snap election, that question seemed so very irrelevant and…

The revolt against the Republican establishment is only just beginning

27 September 2017 13:48

Beware the Moore. This is the doctrine that establishment Republicans such as the Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who poured in…

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour conference speech, full text

27 September 2017 13:12

We meet here this week as a united Party, advancing in every part of Britain, winning the confidence of millions…

John McDonnell’s business charm offensive falls flat

27 September 2017 7:58

John McDonnell has never had an easy relationship with big business. The shadow chancellor thinks there is a ‘lot to…

‘Where is he?’: No-show Corbyn heckled at Israeli fringe event

26 September 2017 23:28

This year’s Labour conference has been largely overshadowed by a row about anti-Semitism. At a Labour Friends of Israel event on…

Corbynista MP: Media bias is the real story in Venezuela

26 September 2017 19:17

Despite admitting in an interview in this morning’s edition of the Morning Star that he was ‘no bloody expert on…

Tom Watson signs up to the cult of Corbyn

26 September 2017 19:14

At this year’s Labour conference, party moderates are an endangered species. A lot of centrist MPs have given the event…

David Lammy: We should be more like Farage

26 September 2017 19:06

Brexit has been an odd sideshow to the Labour conference, with pro-Corbyn factions such as Momentum working hard to keep…

Tom Watson’s Labour conference speech, full text

26 September 2017 17:49

Conference, thank you for being here. Thanks for your enthusiasm, for your passion,  for all your hard work on behalf…

Labour’s lost moderate MPs adopt ‘sleeping crocodile’ strategy

26 September 2017 16:32

One of the reasons this seems to be the happiest Labour Party conference in a long time is that there…

In banning Uber, London is fighting the future

26 September 2017 15:23

For the last ten months I have been working as an Uber driver in London. It is an amazing company…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close