 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Will the House of Lords rebel against the EU withdrawal bill?

6 September 2017

11:38 AM

6 September 2017

11:38 AM

Labour’s decision to whip against the EU withdrawal bill might well have more of an impact in the Lords than the Commons. In the Commons, as I wrote on Monday, the number of Tory rebels might well be offset by Labour ones—and I suspect that Labour’s decision to whip against the bill at second reading will make it easier for the Tories to peel off Labour rebels on amendments later on. But in the House of Lords, the government doesn’t have any sort of majority. If Labour whip against it there and team up with Liberal Democrat and cross-bench peers,  the bill could end up only passing with significant amendments.

Now, normally the House of Lords backs down when it is in dispute with the elected House—as it did on Article 50. But it is far from certain that it would on this bill. First, the election result has emboldened Remainer peers and secondly a sufficient number of Lords feel strongly enough about the implications of this bill to defy the Commons over it even if this risked prompting a constitutional crisis.

If the Lords does pass amendments and then won’t back down, the government will have a serious problem. For there would not be sufficient time to parliament act the bill before March 2019. Secondly, it is far from certain that the parliament act could be used on this bill given its constitutional implications.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why the Lords won’t block Brexit

Why don’t the EU’s pensioners in the Lords have to declare their interest?

What the papers say: Why amending the Brexit bill would be a mistake

Britain should pay a Brexit bill – but only on one condition

The House of Commons votes for Brexit

Theresa May: We have selection in state schools already, selection by house price

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The source of Mozart’s inspiration - a great musical whodunnit

Love and tragedy in Orhan Pamuk’s Oepidean tale

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

Modern terrorism and ancient Greek tragedy: Isis meets Antigone

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close