 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Why is the UK’s supposedly impartial statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing?

17 September 2017

7:46 PM

17 September 2017

7:46 PM

Okay, it’s a rainy Sunday, but surely the new chief of the UK Statistics Authority has better things to do than send angry tweets to the Foreign Secretary? Alas not. Today Sir David Norgrove, the newish chairman of the UK Statistics Agency, tweeted out a letter declaring himself ‘surprised and disappointed’ that BoJo has ‘chosen to repeat the figure of £350 million per week, in connection with the amount that might be available for extra public spending when we leave the European Union’. He says that this ‘confuses gross and net contributions…. It is a clear misuse of official statistics’.

Perhaps Sir David didn’t have time today to also purchase a Telegraph subscription and therefore was unable to read what the Foreign Secretary actually wrote. Because, unlike the ordinary everyday abuse of statistics by politicians (on which the Statistics Authority is normally silent) every word from Boris (this time) was accurate. Here’s what he had to say:-

‘Once we have settled our accounts, we will take back control of roughly £350 million per week. It would be a fine thing, as many of us have pointed out, if a lot of that money went on the NHS, provided we use that cash injection to modernise and make the most of new technology.’

How on earth does this ‘confuse gross and net’ as Sir David claims? We all know the deal with the EU: we pay in, then there’s the rebate and EU spending (farm subsidies, etc) in the UK. So our net contribution is about £200 million a week.

But as Boris argued in the campaign debates, the gross figure matters. He says, for example, that the EU subsidies on UK farming and regional development could be better directed by the UK government. You can agree or disagree with this but it’s fairly clear that it’s not quibbling about the net amount: it’s about ‘control’. About what happens to the gross, before it’s converted into net.

In fact, it’s impossible to make the argument about control without referring to a gross figure. Taxation is routinely referred to as gross: the lower-paid half of the country gets all of its money back (and more) in public services. But people still talk about the sum that’s taken from them, and understandably so. Those who advocate lower taxes emphasise – as Boris does – control. That people spend their own money better on themselves than the government does on their behalf. So the gross figure is, obviously, the most relevant.

Doubtless Sir David doesn’t like this argument, but in trying to say that it’s illegitimate  – or somehow an “clear misuse” of statistics – he is over-reaching and calling the neutrality of his office into doubt. During the campaign, Sir David’s more measured predecessor Andrew Dilnot was called in to adjudicate in the £350 million figure being used in genuinely dodgy way (ie, leading people to suspect that this was the net payment that could be recouped after Brexit). Dilnot rightly said that this was ‘potentially misleading’ – ie, if used the wrong context. Emphasis on ‘potentially’.

So when the Foreign Secretary uses the gross figure in legitimate correct context, why then does Sir David upgrade his condemnation from ‘potentially misleading’ to ‘clear misuse of official statistics?’ He’ll have written his letter for consumption for the press, so for clarity ought to have said that the better figures is a net payment of £200 million a week. Or might that have conceded that Boris has a point about the post-Brexit prospect of more cash to spend on public services?

More seriously, the ONS and UK Statistics Authority have hitherto avoided serious accusations of bias. If under Sir David’s tenure it proposes to embark upon what Niall Ferguson calls “political correction” then it puts its hard-won reputation at risk. Of course, Sir David might soon be firing off letters to Jeremy Corbyn telling him that UK inequality is not rising, and confronting other popular myths – but Mr S won’t hold his breath.

See also

What to read next

Kensington MP’s Boris Johnson prank

Boris Johnson receives a special delivery

Boris Johnson’s attack on Barack Obama belongs in the gutter

The Spectator podcast: Boris needs you!

Is Rachel Johnson becoming a Corbynista?

George Osborne warns that he won’t ‘fumble’ his next leadership bid

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close