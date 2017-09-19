 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

When Boris gets it wrong, don’t make excuses for him

19 September 2017

6:44 PM

19 September 2017

6:44 PM

When Boris Johnson received a sharply worded rebuke for his ‘clear misuse of official statistics’ from Sir David Norgrove, the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority, The Spectator rushed to his aid. Steerpike asked why the statistics chief had intervened when ‘every word from Boris (this time) was accurate’. 

The short answer is that Norgrove intervened because Boris was wrong to say that ‘once we have settled our accounts, we will take back control of roughly £350 million per week’.

Here’s why. The Boris explanation – or, at any rate, Steerpike’s – is as follows: ‘We all know the deal with the EU: we pay in, then there’s the rebate and EU spending (farm subsidies, etc) in the UK’.


But this isn’t our deal with the EU. The rebate doesn’t leave the UK. We do not ‘pay in’ and then receive it back; it is a discount on our membership fee. As Norgrove’s predecessor made clear last year: ‘HM Treasury pays over the UK’s contributions after deducting the value of the rebate’. What is described as the ‘rebate’ actually functions as a discount.

So what should the figure be? Enter Carl Emmerson, Deputy Director of the highly respected and impartial Institute for Fiscal Studies. The Office for Budget Responsibility, he points out, produces the government’s own forecasts for public finances. These ‘contain an allowance of almost £250 million per week – not £350 million’ – for funding that could in principle go to the NHS rather than the EU’. But the ‘direct result of the Brexit vote’ has been to worsen public finances by £300 million per week – a net result of £50 million in the red, rather than £350 million in the black.

What about Boris’ riposte to Norgrove, that the rebate ‘only forms part of the EU’s financing arrangements with the agreement of all the other EU Member States’? Doesn’t this allow him to say we would take back control of the full £350 million? Unfortunately not. Although the rebate was adopted by all the other member states, the UK can veto any change to it. Is Boris really unaware of this?

If you bought a coat in the summer sales at a steep discount  – and then returned it demanding a refund of the face value – you would be given short shrift. People would certainly not write lengthy articles defending your behaviour. When Boris does the same, his friends in the press shouldn’t make excuses for him.

Sam Ashworth-Hayes works for InFacts

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Boris Johnson has returned to the political wilderness

Finally, Boris Johnson has overcome his stage fright. Let’s hear more from him

The special envoy is on his way… and Boris is in his swimming trunks

Sunday shows round-up: Amber Rudd says Boris is ‘back-seat driving’ over Brexit

Kensington MP’s Boris Johnson prank

Why is the UK’s supposedly impartial statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing?

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The genius of Stephen King

Ryan Gattis’s new novel, Safe, can’t quite capture the vividness of his debut

Islamic State are not the first to attack classical Palmyra: The Darkening Age reviewed

Care about the poor? Then why not recommend the values that serve you and your friends so well?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close