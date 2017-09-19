 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

What the papers say: Boris is speaking for the majority of Brits

19 September 2017

8:32 AM

19 September 2017

8:32 AM

Boris Johnson has come in for plenty of criticism since setting out his Brexit blueprint in a 4,000 word article in the Daily Telegraph. But the Sun says the Foreign Secretary has done the PM a favour in speaking up for ‘the 52 per cent who voted Leave and the many more won over since’. ‘Theresa May must listen’ up, the paper says – and she should also ‘ignore the siren calls from Cabinet Remainers’ who want to reverse the referendum result. The attacks levelled at Boris are ‘designed solely to discredit him and trash the optimistic vision’ of Brexit he has set out. Instead of getting angry at Boris, the PM should remember the fact that ‘The EU has more to lose if talks collapse’. ‘The Prime Minister must not flinch over Brexit,’ the paper concludes: ‘It is vital for her future and Britain’s.’

We should remember that Brexit has its downsides for both sides, says the FT: when Britain ups sticks, the EU will lose ‘one of the loudest and most consistent voices for free trade within the union’. Already, Brussels is ‘showing disturbing signs of keeping out foreign goods, services and capital.’ Emmanuel Macron’s proposals to block foreign takeovers from outside the EU are one sign of this growing trend. And while Macron’s proposals are unlikely to be implemented this time around, in future ‘assembling such coalitions’ to stand in the way of similar plans will be trickier still. With the UK on its way out ‘the EU desperately needs a heavyweight member state prepared to stand up and fight for free flows of data, goods, capital and people’, warns the FT. And while the EU is talking up the trade deals it is signing, or trying to sign, with other nations around the world, ‘it also needs to help keep borders open at home’.

The EU isn’t the only supranational organisation in need of reform, according to the Daily Telegraph. Although the United Nations is ‘vital to resolving the wide variety of threats the world faces today,’ it ‘can appear overly cumbersome’ at times – and Donald Trump is right to level criticism at the organisation. In particular, says the Telegraph, Trump is correct ‘to say it needs to “focus more on people, less on bureaucracy”. Take the Rohingya crisis in Burma: ‘The UN’s response to this crisis has been muted’, according to the Telegraph. But if the UN reformed itself ‘it might be able to mount an effective response to such calamities, rather than just stand idly by.’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What the papers say: Theresa May’s wrong trousers and why Boris is ‘bang on the money’

Can Theresa May satisfy both Boris and the EU?

Watch: Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Boris – ‘he isn’t the man you want driving you home’

Is Boris worrying that Brexit will never happen?

Theresa May won’t be surprised Liam Fox and Boris are already battling it out

What the papers say: Boris’s ‘naked pitch’ for the top job

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A lively and valuable history of Dominica’s Maroons: In the Forests of Freedom reviewed

Lament for a lost Venice

Islamic State are not the first to attack classical Palmyra: The Darkening Age reviewed

The music snobby London critics love to ignore

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close