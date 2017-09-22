 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Watch: Paul Mason says Kim Jong-un has ‘done the world a favour’

22 September 2017

10:55 AM

22 September 2017

10:55 AM

Oh dear. With North Korea threatening to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Pacific Ocean, world leaders are left scratching their heads over what to do about the rogue state’s penchant for nuclear weapons.

But has North Korea actually just done the world a favour by threatening to bomb Japan, South Korea and the US? That’s the claim Paul Mason tried to peddle on last night’s episode of Question Time. The journalist-turned-left-wing-revolutionary argued that Kim Jong-un has ‘done the world a favour’ by putting Donald Trump ‘on the back foot’ through his nuclear game plan:

‘In a way, Kim Jong-Un has done – only in this metaphorical way – the world a favour because he has put Donald Trump on the back foot.

Trump has all his life fantasised about using nuclear weapons. Right back to 1945, in American conservative tradition there is a wing that says nuclear weapons are not that bad, people survive them.’


Mason isn’t alone in having supportive words for North Korea. His Corbyn comrade Andrew Murray previously expressed ‘solidarity’ with the country.

Viva la revolución!

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Question Time’s golden moment

Watch: Paul Mason puts number of immigrants in Toxteth down to the slave trade

Watch: David Dimbleby ejects heckling Corbynista from Question Time

Paul Mason lifts the lid on Labour’s guardians of elite power

Watch: Paul Mason turns on the Blairites at Progress event – ‘form your own party and get on with it!’

Watch: Paul Mason has doubts about voting Labour

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

How the iPhone came to rule the world

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

Alfred the Great’s victory over the Vikings is our foundation myth; Viking Britain reviewed

In praise of Radio 2

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close