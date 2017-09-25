Watch: John Prescott turns nasty when asked about his expenses

Piers Morgan seemed to hit a nerve during his interview with John Prescott this morning. Two Jags popped up on Good Morning Britain to talk about party unity. Prescott – something of a recent convert to the Corbyn cause, having criticised the Labour leader in the run-up to the election – was feeling positive about Labour’s chances. Yet when he was asked about matters closer to home – his expenses as a peer in the House of Lords – he changed his tune somewhat:

PM: How much are you earning in the House of Lords these days?

JP: I get £300. £150 goes to my secretary and £150 goes to a hotel. Do you do that? Do you spend all your bloody expenses? No you don’t. You’re coining it in and asking me about £300. I live in the north, I have to travel down to London. That’s half of it and I do have to live because I haven’t got the accommodation in London, right? So thats where it goes. Do you want to put that into your analysis?