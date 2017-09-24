Watch: Clive Lewis and Caroline Flint’s Brexit bust-up

Labour’s conference only started a few hours ago but already the cracks are starting to show. While the Tories are doing a good job of tearing themselves apart over Brexit, Labour is determined not to be outdone. Clive Lewis and Caroline Flint don’t see eye-to-eye on many issues – and the question of freedom of movement is no different. On Sky’s Sunday with Paterson, the pair debated the question of whether opposition to immigration was a matter of racism. It’s fair to say their exchange summed up why Labour’s still has some work to do on its Brexit stance…

Does opposition to immigration come down to racism? pic.twitter.com/azknSkn8Xo — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 24, 2017

Clive Lewis: It is ultimately about racism Caroline Flint: No, it’s not Lewis: It comes down to racism Flint: No, it’s not Lewis: Yes, it does Flint: That is bizarre, Clive

Mr S predicts this won’t be the only Brexit bust-up at Labour’s conference…