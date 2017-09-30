Tory Bosses should realise the public back the family. Why won’t they?

We are likely to hear a lot about ‘social reform’ at Conservative Party Conference. This Frankenstein’s brother of social justice will be bandied around as party bosses try to define the government by something other than Brexit. Whilst we can expect the Prime Minister to super charge her socially reforming credentials one issue we’re unlikely to hear much about is the role of families play in these plans. What was once ‘the party of the family’ now struggles to even mention the word.

On Tuesday Spectator Editor Fraser Nelson will chair a conference bun fight on this issue and ask a panel including Iain Duncan Smith and Cristina Odone why this issue matters and what can be done about it. Surprisingly this is the only discussion on family breakdown at Conservative Party Conference.

This issue might not matter to party bosses but it still does to the public. Over the summer the CSJ conducted a series of opinion polling exercises to test public attitudes on the family. We found that almost three in four British adults (72 per cent) think that ‘family breakdown is a serious problem and more should be done to prevent families breaking up’. An even greater proportion (76 per cent) would back extra public money being spent on strengthening families and improving parenting to prevent social problems.

The idea that the public don’t support politicians who talk candidly about the important role of families in tackling poverty is a myth right up there with the faked moon landings and Elvis lives. We’ve known for years that family breakdown increases poverty, we now know that the public support policies that tackle family breakdown.





Children in families that break apart are more than twice as likely to experience long term poverty and repeat the poverty they grew up in. Government research in this area is just as stark. Children from stable families tend to do better at school are overwhelmingly less likely to be involved with the criminal justice system and have better employment outcomes than children from families where high level of parental conflict and relationship break up is the norm. So why is there still a reluctance to make tackling family breakdown the centrepiece of a poverty fighting strategy?

Our results challenge the misconception which says the public are strongly antipathetic about the family. Any reluctance to discuss family is an entirely ‘Westminster Village’ based concern not supported by the attitudes of voters on this issue. More than eight out of ten adults (81 per cent) think that ‘stronger families and improved parenting are important in addressing Britain’s social problems’.

One noticeable trend of our polling is a general increase in support for strong pro-family messages alongside government activity (or spending) in this area as part of a wider government approach to tackling poverty, and pitched in social justice terms. More than three quarters of young adults aged 18- 24 agree that a ‘strong family life is important for children growing up in poverty’, a figure which leaps to 93 per cent of voters over 65. These numbers should be enough to make our politicians think again and get back in step with public views on the family.

One of the biggest myths of all is that talking about helping families to stay together somehow stigmatises lone parents. This myth is well and truly busted when we actually polled lone parents. They think it’s best for children to grow up with both parents (62 per cent), think governments should promote marriage (57 per cent) and welcome politicians saying ‘stability matters for children’ (86 per cent).

It shouldn’t be a ‘political taboo’ to talk confidently about how we can support families to stay together, especially for children growing up in our poorest areas where the costs of family breakdown fall disproportionality. Our political class need to get over their reluctance to talk about this issue and find a way of articulating support for families in social justice terms. The evidence from our polling is that the voters would overwhelmingly support such an approach.

The Centre for Social Justice and Marriage Foundation are hosting a fringe event at Conservative Party Conference Chaired by Spectator Editor, Fraser Nelson: ‘Britain’s Family Breakdown Crisis: why it matters and what we can do about it?’ Tuesday 3rd October, 12.45pm – 2pm, Trafford Room (The Midland Hotel).