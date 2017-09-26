 Skip to Content
Tom Watson signs up to the cult of Corbyn

26 September 2017

7:14 PM

26 September 2017

7:14 PM

At this year’s Labour conference, party moderates are an endangered species. A lot of centrist MPs have given the event a miss – while those that are in attendance rarely make an appearance in the conference hall. So, Tom Watson’s speech today marked a turn up for the books. Labour’s deputy leader was given a whole ten minutes to speak despite being deemed a Corbyn-sceptic.

But much like with Sadiq Khan’s speech the day before, Watson used his platform to channel his inner Corbynista. In a marked contrast to last year, Watson came across as one of Corbyn’s true comrades – even embarking on an awkward chant of ‘oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ before praising the leader for his work and role in the election.

‘A time for change is upon us. The old fear is gone. We’re ready for bold, transformative reform, hungry for it. That’s what Labour’s campaign showed – as hundreds of thousands knocked on doors, went to rallies, got out the vote and delivered stunning Labour victories in Tory strongholds like Canterbury. Like Kensington.

This year’s election showed that real change is possible. We can and we will form a radical Government which does things differently. We have the imagination; we have the drive; we have the momentum. The fight is so important. Not just because we need to undo the damage of all these years of Tory rule. But because fresh challenges lie ahead.’

Watson also used the speech to voice his support for the Uber ban in London and criticise The Sun. However, his sudden charm offensive didn’t wash with some delegates, who were overheard muttering that he was two-faced. Whether Watson was being sincere or not, his speech shows that while the party may be divided on Brexit, MPs are now happy to get behind Corbyn’s vision for the economy and workers’ rights.

