 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

The revolt against the Republican establishment is only just beginning

27 September 2017

1:48 PM

27 September 2017

1:48 PM

Beware the Moore. This is the doctrine that establishment Republicans such as the Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who poured in millions of dollars to try and defeat Judge Roy Moore’s bid for the Republican Senate primary nomination in Alabama, were preaching in recent months. For good measure, President Trump also backed the current Senator Luther Strange, who was crushed yesterday by Moore. Trump has hastily deleted his tweets supporting Strange, including one declaring that ‘Big Luther,’ as Trump likes to call him, was ‘shooting up’ in the polls after he endorsed him. Now, Trump is tweeting that Moore ‘sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA!’

For Trump, this primary is a mere flesh wound. For McConnell, it is a crippling injury. The result suggests that the revolt against the Republican establishment is not over. It’s just beginning.

Already the Republican party, which controls all three branches of government, has been unable to pass any significant legislation. The ascension of Moore to the Senate would further gum up its ability to pass any legislation or even approve a budget. The powers of an individual Senator are considerable and a man with Moore’s kind of gumption could help bring it to a standstill, using it as a pulpit from which to issue fiery edicts about the parlous state of the country. For Moore is the culture warrior par excellence.

He has a theatrical streak, pulling out a revolver at a recent campaign rally to brandish his tough guy credentials. But for him, everything truly revolves around the Bible which trumps the Constitution. Moore, you could say, is someone who knows his own mind: ‘I want to see virtue and morality returned to our country and God is the only source of our law, liberty and government.’ In 2005, he announced, ‘homosexual conduct should be illegal’ and opposition to same-sex marriage is his calling card.

But as thrilling as such antics may be to the Republican base, they raise the question of whether the GOP itself really is headed toward a civil war? Can the party successfully contain everyone from more moderate Senators in Maine such as Susan Collins to rabble-rousers like Moore? And will the rise of more Moores simply condemn the GOP to impotence?

Democrats are already pointing to a different election as the true bellwether of where national politics may be headed. Last night, they picked up two Republican seats in state legislatures, one in Florida, where Annette Taddeo won, and the other in New Hampshire, where Karl Lerner triumphed in a district that heavily supported Trump in 2016. Overall, the Democrats have been steadily winning in special state elections this year.

Even as Democrats eye 2018, however, the Republican base, which despises what it sees as the phoney conservatives who infest the nation’s capital, are intent on remaking the party in their own image. It was no accident, as the Marxists used to say, that Bob Corker, the head of the Senate Foreign Relations committee and a decided sceptic of Trump, announced his retirement yesterday, initiating a scramble on the right to replace him. Moore may despise evolution theory, but his triumph signifies that a kind of scramble for the survival of the fittest is taking place on the radical right. If the rise of Moore triggers a flood of challengers on the right, merely conservative Republicans may soon find themselves searching for their own version of Noah’s Ark.

See also

What to read next

The alt-right have widened the rift between Trump and the Republican establishment

Reince Priebus’s departure shows Trump is tiring of the Republican establishment

Donald Trump is a gift for the Democrats

Donald Trump discovers his inner neocon

Working with Democrats: Donald Trump’s latest plot twist

Treason – not racism – is the only legitimate reason to pull down a statue

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Someone in the BBC will be watching W1A, thinking ‘that’s a great idea (going forward)’

Modishly morose but full of fine moments: LCD Soundsystem's American Dream reviewed

How do artists vanish?

BT and the seventh circle of junk-mail hell

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close