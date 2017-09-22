Forget power to the people, today it’s power to black cab drivers! Transport for London has announced that Uber will not be issued a new private hire licence, with London mayor Sadiq Khan ‘welcoming’ the decision. This means no more Uber in London – though the decision will be challenged in the courts.

So, as 40,000 drivers worry about their income and 3.5 million Uber customers consider the effect on both their finances and travel plans, take heart that true socialists will at least be happy. Earlier this year, Labour’s Rebecca Long-Bailey said using Uber isn’t morally acceptable – and today Paul Mason has crowned the decision a ‘brilliant victory’ for the Labour movement:

Brilliant victory for unions, labour movement and London's cabbies. Uber destroys the fabric of cities and evades social responsibility. https://t.co/9XtD5s3NKm — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) September 22, 2017





Only, Mr S isn’t so sure that the majority of Labour-voting London agrees. Rather than mass praise for the decision, #boycottblackcabs is now doing the rounds and Londoners are taking to social media to vent their anger over the choice of a cheap taxi home being taken away.

If the #Uber ban actually happens I'm leaving London. In an Addison Lee. — Dylan B Jones (@dylanbjones) September 22, 2017

Who backs Uber ban? Greens & TUC – let's see what Labour says and what young Corbyn-supporting Uber users who can't afford black cabs think — John Willman (@JohnWillmann) September 22, 2017

The new test for true Corbynistas: do you support the Uber ban?