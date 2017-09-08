The letter row is a reminder of Theresa May’s weakness

Some things never change. It’s the end of the first week of the new term and the Conservatives are finishing it with a row about Brexit. Although there are several rows currently brewing on Brexit – from amendments to the EU (withdrawal) bill to David Davis’s ‘stability’ – the one that is giving the Prime Minister the biggest headache involves a letter and a minister.

The letter – thought to have been destined for the Sunday Telegraph – says that Britain should not pay into the EU budget during a transition period and must be able to sign trade deals straight after Brexit. These demands go further than current government policy and it has been circulated among Brexit-backing Tories, with dozens said to have signed it so far.





A particular sore point is that Steve Baker, a minister in the Brexit department, and Suella Fernandes, an aide to the chancellor, intervened on a private online messaging group that encouraged MPs to sign the letter. As they are in government this has been seen as a breach of responsibility and, the Times reports that, May is being urged by pro-Remain MPs to sack them for misconduct.

However, even if May wanted to do this, it’s hard to see how she could. When May moved Baker into government it was a sign that she thought he was of more use keeping Leave MPs on side from the inside rather than the outside. The Eurosceptic MP – and former chair of the European Research Group – was instrumental to the Leave campaign wherehe was deployed by Vote Leave as a ‘flying monkey’ to turn up the ‘pressure on David Cameron’ from the backbenches. Baker impressed by managing to get Tory Eurosceptics organised behind a common position.

Part of the thinking behind giving Baker a ministerial role was that it would mean he was less likely to rebel or organise a rebellion in the Commons. The fact that he feels able to still dabble in these matters shows that May’s authority remains weak. Likewise, when Suella Fernandes – who succeeded Baker as chair of the European Research Group – was promoted to the Treasury, there was expectation that she would give up the chairmanship. She didn’t.

Sending either of the two to the backbenches now would be a risky move. It would only quell anger among the Brexit wing of the party – and increase the chance of a rebellion if MPs decide Brexit is being watered down. The fact that May’s best option is to let ministers act out is a reminder that despite all the talk of the party uniting behind her, her position remains weak.