 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

The letter row is a reminder of Theresa May’s weakness

8 September 2017

11:05 AM

8 September 2017

11:05 AM

Some things never change. It’s the end of the first week of the new term and the Conservatives are finishing it with a row about Brexit. Although there are several rows currently brewing on Brexit – from amendments to the EU (withdrawal) bill to David Davis’s ‘stability’ – the one that is giving the Prime Minister the biggest headache involves a letter and a minister.

The letter – thought to have been destined for the Sunday Telegraph – says that Britain should not pay into the EU budget during a transition period and must be able to sign trade deals straight after Brexit. These demands go further than current government policy and it has been circulated among Brexit-backing Tories, with dozens said to have signed it so far.


A particular sore point is that Steve Baker, a minister in the Brexit department, and Suella Fernandes, an aide to the chancellor, intervened on a private online messaging group that encouraged MPs to sign the letter. As they are in government this has been seen as a breach of responsibility and, the Times reports that, May is being urged by pro-Remain MPs to sack them for misconduct.

However, even if May wanted to do this, it’s hard to see how she could. When May moved Baker into government it was a sign that she thought he was of more use keeping Leave MPs on side from the inside rather than the outside. The Eurosceptic MP –  and former chair of the European Research Group – was instrumental to the Leave campaign wherehe was deployed by Vote Leave as a ‘flying monkey’ to turn up the ‘pressure on David Cameron’ from the backbenches. Baker impressed by managing to get Tory Eurosceptics organised behind a common position.

Part of the thinking behind giving Baker a ministerial role was that it would mean he was less likely to rebel or organise a rebellion in the Commons. The fact that he feels able to still dabble in these matters shows that May’s authority remains weak. Likewise, when Suella Fernandes – who succeeded Baker as chair of the European Research Group – was promoted to the Treasury, there was expectation that she would give up the chairmanship. She didn’t.

Sending either of the two to the backbenches now would be a risky move. It would only quell anger among the Brexit wing of the party – and increase the chance of a rebellion if MPs decide Brexit is being watered down. The fact that May’s best option is to let ministers act out is a reminder that despite all the talk of the party uniting behind her, her position remains weak.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

May makes Baker Brexit minister – what does she mean by that?

Should Theresa May reshuffle her Cabinet?

Senior Tories oddly supportive of Theresa May’s plan to stay

What did Theresa May mean by that?

Theresa May’s ‘no deal’ bravado is a thing of the past

How Theresa May plans to sneak policies past MPs

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close