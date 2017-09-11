 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Culture House Daily

The Last Night of the Proms is still an exceptional British party

11 September 2017

1:01 PM

11 September 2017

1:01 PM

Read on

I’m a ‘Brexit extremist’ and proud of it

Brendan O'Neill

Wouldn’t you just know it: there’s another row about Last Night of the Proms. Apparently the Scots in their open air Last Night weren’t given the opportunity to sing Jerusalem and Rule Britannia, whereas the Welsh and Northern Irish were. Which just adds to the popular perennial row about EU flags versus Union Jacks at the event.

It’s all a bit baffling if you were actually there. I was, and all my little prejudices about it were well and truly seen off. It was the most joyful affair. There were indeed people giving out free EU flags to the Prommers which may have accounted for the fact that the EU flags outnumbered the others but, you know, it’s a free country and there was nothing to stop Ukip or whoever handing out free Union Jacks; someone missed a trick.


My daughter just wanted a flag, any flag, and so vociferous were her complaints that the lady in front of us handed over her own Union flag which she brandished enthusiastically throughout. Indeed at the end she went one better and scooped up an enormous one, discarded by the owner, to drape over herself on the way home, though the effect was modified a bit when she picked up two of the free EU ones too.

But you know, there were national flags from all over the place on the night. The fabulous, jolly conductor, Sakari Oramo, was Finnish – his take on Finlandia was glorious (and quicker than normal) – and what with that, and the centenary of Finnish independence, there were Finnish flags everywhere but confusingly, lots of Swedish ones too. In fact everyone was flag waving, but it was nice flag waving. Plus letting off balloons.

The woman beside me, who was brandishing a German flag (with an EU one) was the most enthusiastic of the lot. ‘How do you find all this, as a German?’ I asked her tactfully. ‘Yay!’ she said, waving that bit harder. ‘The Brits do this sort of thing so much better than the Germans. We just don’t have anything like it.’ Indeed she was one of a party of 60 from Bremen; they looked like they were having a ball. (She stood up before anyone else for Jerusalem and Rule Britannia.)

This wasn’t an excluding event – but funny (Nina Stemme as Britannia was fun), inclusive in a non-irritating way, and irresistible. Last year I interviewed Marin Alsop, a previous Last Night conductor, about it and she, an American, said it was just the best fun. She was right; it was. The rows after the event don’t do justice to the best party night I’ve been to in ages.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Spectator competition winners: Alex Salmond woos Nicola Sturgeon (but she’s only got eyes for M. Macron)

Spectator competition winners: Donald Trump’s ‘The Book of Moron’

The Garden Bridge was the definition of a folly

Spectator competition winners: is August the cruellest month?

Spectator competition winners: in praise of Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Trump and Jacob Rees-Mogg

Taylor Swift’s sexual assault case reveals feminism’s guilty secret

Show comments

Coffee House

Jeremy Corbyn’s clever* confusion on Brexit

11 September 2017 16:51

Usually when an official party spokesman has to issue a statement ‘clarifying’ what a politician meant to say just hours after…

When will Theresa May realise that Parliament hates a ‘power grab’?

11 September 2017 16:48

Nothing has the potential to harm Theresa May’s weakened government more than a battle over the rights of Parliament. Just…

Who will blink first in the Brexit bill fight?

11 September 2017 16:43

Tonight’s series of votes on the second reading of the EU withdrawal bill are unlikely to be the most spectacular…

A civil answer to the marriage question

11 September 2017 15:53

There was a bit of a kerfuffle last week regarding Jacob Rees-Mogg’s view on same-sex marriage. He is opposed but…

Tom Watson is left out in the cold

11 September 2017 14:06

Although the Labour party has managed to put on a more united front since the snap election, there have been signs…

The Last Night of the Proms is still an exceptional British party

11 September 2017 13:01

Wouldn’t you just know it: there’s another row about Last Night of the Proms. Apparently the Scots in their open air…

A civil servant has revealed that HS2 was a political vanity project

11 September 2017 9:19

Political history, as is perhaps inevitable, tends to be written by the politicians rather than civil servants, so it was…

Marine Le Pen has no future so what next for the French right?

11 September 2017 9:08

There have been few debates in recent political history as disastrous as the one that unfolded in May when Marine…

Sunday shows round-up: Blair says Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU

10 September 2017 16:39

Tony Blair – Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been trying to…

The Spectator’s 48-year-old intern shows why it’s time to dispense with CVs

10 September 2017 12:31

We at The Spectator don’t ask for CVs when recruiting interns so we had no idea that our last one…

Migration is complicated. Don’t pretend it’s not

10 September 2017 9:30

I expect you’ve already noticed it, but in case you’ve been living in a cave or an economics faculty for…

Spectator competition winners: Alex Salmond woos Nicola Sturgeon (but she’s only got eyes for M. Macron)

10 September 2017 9:30

The latest challenge called for love poems written by one contemporary politician to another. Virginia Price Evans, writing on behalf…

Trying to control our waistlines is beyond the government’s power

10 September 2017 9:00

James Cracknell, the athlete turned anti-obesity campaigner, was the subject of sniggering and derision in April when he said that…

Religion is on the decline – yet our society is underpinned by faith

10 September 2017 8:00

For Church of England vicars who worry less about what they will preach on Sunday than whether there will be…

Samantha Cameron reveals which opposition party she backs

10 September 2017 0:58

Before David Cameron became Prime Minister in the 2010 election, he was dealt a setback when his old chum Ed…

Another name enters the Tory leadership frame

9 September 2017 12:03

A new name is being mentioned in the Tory leadership discussions, Mark Harper. As I say in the Sun today,…

Labour is threatening its electoral coalition by voting against the EU withdrawal bill

9 September 2017 10:39

Up to now, Labour have managed to have their cake and eat it on Brexit. At the election, Labour MPs…

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views are more common than his critics might care to believe

9 September 2017 10:00

To judge from the media’s collective horror, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views on abortion (‘completely opposed… in all circumstances?’ ‘Yes’) and same-sex…

Ten years after the banking crisis, the unfairness still stings

9 September 2017 9:30

Arguably it was Robert Peston’s breathless reporting of trouble at Northern Rock on the evening of 13 September 2007 that…

Voted Leave? It’s one way to lose friends, says Sarah Vine

9 September 2017 9:00

September is my time of year. Summer is all very well if you’re one of those golden-haired, long-limbed types who…

Theresa May’s exit strategy

9 September 2017 8:30

Nearly all Tory MPs now agree Theresa May should stay on as Prime Minister. She must get the party through…

How students damage the causes they champion

9 September 2017 7:00

Stepford students have scarcely been out of the media since they earned their soubriquet in this magazine three years ago.…

Parliament needs to do far more than just stand up to the latest government power grab

8 September 2017 19:19

What a surprise: a government trying to make it easier to get legislation through the House of Commons. Today’s Huffington…

The Lammy report on race and crime is a backwards step in the struggle for a just society

8 September 2017 18:28

For centuries, liberals have fought to be judged by the personal qualities they can change, not by the characteristics that…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close