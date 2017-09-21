 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

The Cabinet’s Brexit negotiation

Theresa May (image: Getty)

21 September 2017

6:52 PM

21 September 2017

6:52 PM

Theresa May will give her Brexit speech in Florence tomorrow safe in the knowledge that she finally has the full backing of her Cabinet – at least, until the warm prosecco comes out at party conference. After a difficult week, Cabinet ministers today met for a two-and-a-half hour meeting where approval was given. In an attempt to demonstrate unity, the two poles of the Cabinet’s Brexit debate – Philip Hammond and Boris Johnson – left No 10 together.

Whether this new Cabinet unity can last is another matter entirely. It’s expected that May will use the speech to propose a transitional deal with the EU of up to two years – along with a financial offer somewhere in the region of £20bn euros. Yet even this could still prove problematic. Michel Barnier’s assertion today that during any transition period Britain would have to obey EU rules – implying the continuation of freedom of movement – may be a hard sell to many Brexiteers.

There are many in the Brexit camp – including Liam Halligan on Coffee House – who want May to re-assert that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’.  The problem is that few in Whitehall believe that May still has the political capital to say anything so bold. By trying to keep both sides of her party happy, she is in a Brexit no man’s land – unable to take a definite stance. The Brexiteers can come together to stop her from conceding too much ground, while the threat of a revolt from the Remain wing of the party could prevent her from accepting only a limited trade deal. At some point, she will have to pick a direction for Britain’s exit from the EU. This may not be tomorrow, but the Brexit clock is ticking and May is running out of options.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

This is what Theresa May should say in her Florence speech

The biggest Cabinet Brexit split

The Spectator Podcast: Brexit Wars

Britain should pay a Brexit bill – but only on one condition

Theresa May must make sure that Brexit doesn’t just become a process story

Is Theresa May preparing to cross her Brexit ‘red line’?

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Gresham College, the original school of thought

In praise of Radio 2

The 19th century belonged to us; Victorious Century reviewed

An oral history of Holy Bob; So Much Things to Say reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close