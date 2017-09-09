 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Ten years after the banking crisis, the unfairness still stings

Sir Fred Goodwin, the former boss of RBS

9 September 2017

9:30 AM

9 September 2017

9:30 AM

Arguably it was Robert Peston’s breathless reporting of trouble at Northern Rock on the evening of 13 September 2007 that kicked off the crisis. The next morning, depositors were queuing round the block and the drama that would almost bring down the global banking system a year later had begun. Looking back after a decade, we can be grateful for the bailout interventions that shored it all up at the moment of cataclysm — but we can also observe the lingering and deep unfairnesses of the longer-term recovery.

Ultra-low interest rates that will not rise above inflation anytime soon mean blameless savers face continuing negative returns on cash deposits; yet the impact of quantitative easing on asset prices has made those who were rich in equities and real estate even richer than before. Bank shareholders have seen no rebound in their investments, while bank executives go on collecting fat packages. Low earners have been squeezed by ‘austerity’ while high earners have not. High-street bank customers are endlessly tied up in precautionary red tape while the banks themselves are revealed to have been up to their necks in scandal after scandal.


As to the men responsible, Adam Applegarth of Northern Rock is advising a US private equity firm, Dick Fuld of Lehmans still dabbles in corporate finance, Jimmy Cayne of Bear Stearns is playing bridge, Fred Goodwin of RBS is playing golf, and former US Fed chief Alan Greenspan, father of the easy-money era, is contemplating the ‘flaw’ he belatedly found in the free-market system. The lesson for next time is that there’s no such thing as natural economic justice.

This is an extract from Martin Vander Weyer’s ‘Any Other Business’, from this week’s Spectator

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Your three-point guide to today’s RBS report

Project Merlin may not wield a magic wand

God stand up for bankers

Peston: Hester will not take bonus

Next step for banks provides further vindication of Osborne

RBS next in line for Libor heat

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close