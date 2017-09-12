 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Culture House Daily

Sir Peter Hall (1930–2017) on Harold Pinter, actors and making love

British theatre, opera and film director Peter Hall standing outside the National Theatre, 1976. Hall was appointed successor to Laurence Olivier as director of the NT in 1973. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/ Corbis/ Getty Images

12 September 2017

10:48 AM

12 September 2017

10:48 AM

Sir Peter Hall has died at the age of 86. He spoke to The Spectator in 2009:

Even at 78 and from a distance, Sir Peter Hall has the look of an alpha male. There he is about 100 or so feet away, advancing towards me across the polished boards of his rehearsal room; head forward, bear-like, with the lonely charisma of a boxing champ. As he passes, the younger members of the Peter Hall Company fall back smiling, deferring. He’s king here, a Lear (act one). He pauses to pat a gamine young beauty on the arm, stroke his beard, pull his plump lips into a roguish grin — then moves on to the table where his lunch and I are waiting. One small sandwich, one large pile of lettuce. The great director sits, examines first me, then his lunch, then gives both of us a look of terrible, bored disappointment.

Sir Peter Hall is a great connoisseur of life, a sensualist. He loves beautiful women, extravagant cars and fine food. He’s been married four times, first to the French actress Leslie Caron and most recently to Nicola, 30 years his junior. ‘Making love to a woman is the closest most men will get to being an artist,’ he says. He’s owned an E-type Jag, a Rolls-Royce Phantom; he wears cashmere and dines at The Ivy. Sir Peter is not a salad and sarnie man.

Nor, at first, does he seem much like an interview man. I start with his childhood, trying to understand where his unstoppable energy comes from. How did the son of a Suffolk stationmaster end up discovering Waiting for Godot at 24, founding the RSC at 29 and directing the National Theatre at 33? What drives him? ‘Well, I don’t know. I am who I am,’ he says with a shrug. What was your father like? ‘A peaceful, generous man.’ What was your mother like? ‘Ambitious.’ So are you more like her, then? ‘Maybe.’ He smiles, but not with his eyes. When did you first realise you wanted to direct? ‘When I was 12.’

A little later, sandwich scoffed, salad untouched, he apologises for being abrupt: ‘I always slump in the breaks between rehearsal,’ he says. ‘It’s a real problem. When I’m directing I’m completely full of adrenaline, but afterwards I just go, “Ooooooomph”, and switch off. I did it just now when I met you. It wasn’t you. Don’t take it personally.’

The relief! But truth is, it wasn’t just the absence of adrenaline which got us off to a slow start, it was something more admirable. As this interview progresses I realise that, though he’s a great grandee, CBE and knighted, he would genuinely rather talk about his actors than his past triumphs.


‘A good actor? Ah, well, you cannot train or make a good actor,’ Sir Peter’s eyes light up. ‘You can only assist what they already have. It’s that strange thing called watchability — either someone has it or they don’t.’ Who has it, do you think? ‘Oh, Paul Scofield. He could be downstage right, in the dark and all the audience would still be watching him even though he was quite still. It’s an extraordinary magic.’

What about women, can they be magic too? ‘Yes, yes. My two assistant stage managers at the Oxford Playhouse in 1953, for example.’ Eh? ‘One was Eileen Atkins, the other Maggie Smith,’ Hall chortles. ‘They were both deeply resentful at not being on stage.’ And your daughter, Rebecca, I say. She acts the socks off Scarlett Johansson in Woody Allen’s latest flick. Sir Peter beams: ‘Yes, she does!’

Discovering and encouraging actors is what Peter Hall does best. ‘Actors basically come in two kinds,’ he says. ‘Either they make an awful lot of noise, external stuff, at rehearsal and you have to gradually peel the skin off like an onion until you are down to the real bit. Or they start with this tiny thing inside them, an egg that hatches then grows. That’s a simplification obviously — but true! And you’d better get it right as a director.’

So you’ve got to know your onions from your eggs? ‘Yes.’ And cook them all together into an omelette? ‘Hopefully, hopefully. But it’s about their creativity, not mine.’

During a lull in conversation, while I change tapes, Hall murmurs, almost to himself: ‘I’m better. Better with them than I am without them.’ He means actors, I think, and I’m reminded that, for all his energy and joviality, he’s had some dark times: depressions and breakdowns. A play is perhaps just as cathartic for him as for his actors.

‘He’s a very honest director, very true to the work,’ said the late Harold Pinter of his friend. ‘I’ve seen some productions of my work in various places that have really distorted the whole thing. Peter never allows this. He discovers, he doesn’t impose.’

‘I had a very good relationship with Harold whom I miss dreadfully,’ says Sir Peter. ‘He used to come to rehearsal pretty much all the time and our pact together was that he could say anything he wanted to me about what I was doing and I could say anything I wanted to him about the text. Although I think that was a bit nerve wracking for some of the actors!’

And what about new playwrights? Are there any 21st-century Pinters among them? Sir Peter looks a touch sad: ‘There is a lot of talent about but one of the problems of getting old is that the new generation of dramatists have got their own directors, and so they should have, who are probably 40 years younger than me. I still get new plays but I am better off doing classics.’

As our hour ticks to a close, I try to provoke another adrenaline rush by moving on to his pet hate — politicians. Hall’s mistrust of Westminster types began with Thatcher, with whom he had several fierce battles over funding. ‘I was 15 years running the National Theatre and she came once!’ His eyes open wide in outrage. So the Iron Lady’s soul wasn’t much moved by beauty? ‘No, certainly not.’

‘I fear for the future of the arts because we are naturally philistine as a nation and our politicians even more so. The first thing that is always cut is the arts. We think we don’t need them, but the arts are crucial in a democracy.’

But there is an upside to all the current political chicanery, which is that it makes Peter Hall’s selection of Bernard Shaw’s The Apple Cart for his Bath season spookily prescient. ‘It is a play about politics and it could have been written yesterday,’ says Sir Peter. ‘There is even an observation by one of the politicians that the problem with the Cabinet is that there are too many Scotsmen in it. It is about the impossibility of democracy really, about why we have to try even though it won’t work.’ Across the hall, The Apple Cart cast are beginning to drift in again. Sir Peter Hall smiles, pushes his plate away and gets up. Back to the serious business of theatre.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Cutting all state funding to the arts would be monstrous

Televising theatre and opera will not attract new audiences. It will repel them

The National Theatre could – and should – survive without state funding

Spectator Play: The highs and the lows of what’s going on in arts this week

Wolf Hall gets an American makeover

Fine producers who don’t employ disabled actors and actors will just learn how to fake disability

Show comments

Coffee House

Angela Merkel’s foreign policy proposals should worry Brexiteers

12 September 2017 8:30

With the German election a fortnight away, and Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union enjoying a commanding lead, you might suppose…

Labour MPs rebel as the government’s EU repeal bill wins Commons vote

12 September 2017 1:01

After David Davis warned that MPs opposing the government’s EU repeal bill would be voting for a ‘chaotic’ exit from the…

Grayling holds talks with Tory MPs in Northern transport row

11 September 2017 18:23

The Tories are starting their series of U-turns on the public sector pay cap, but after so much see-sawing over…

Theresa May must make sure that Brexit doesn’t just become a process story

11 September 2017 18:17

The EU Withdrawal Bill is undoubtedly an important piece of legislation. But I suspect that the bickering over Henry VIII…

Jeremy Corbyn’s clever* confusion on Brexit

11 September 2017 16:51

Usually when an official party spokesman has to issue a statement ‘clarifying’ what a politician meant to say in a radio…

When will Theresa May realise that Parliament hates a ‘power grab’?

11 September 2017 16:48

Nothing has the potential to harm Theresa May’s weakened government more than a battle over the rights of Parliament. Just…

Who will blink first in the Brexit bill fight?

11 September 2017 16:43

Tonight’s series of votes on the second reading of the EU withdrawal bill are unlikely to be the most spectacular…

A civil answer to the marriage question

11 September 2017 15:53

There was a bit of a kerfuffle last week regarding Jacob Rees-Mogg’s view on same-sex marriage. He is opposed but…

Tom Watson is left out in the cold

11 September 2017 14:06

Although the Labour party has managed to put on a more united front since the snap election, there have been signs…

The Last Night of the Proms is still an exceptional British party

11 September 2017 13:01

Wouldn’t you just know it: there’s another row about Last Night of the Proms. Apparently the Scots in their open air…

A civil servant has revealed that HS2 was a political vanity project

11 September 2017 9:19

Political history, as is perhaps inevitable, tends to be written by the politicians rather than civil servants, so it was…

Marine Le Pen has no future so what next for the French right?

11 September 2017 9:08

There have been few debates in recent political history as disastrous as the one that unfolded in May when Marine…

Sunday shows round-up: Blair says Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU

10 September 2017 16:39

Tony Blair – Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been trying to…

The Spectator’s 48-year-old intern shows why it’s time to dispense with CVs

10 September 2017 12:31

We at The Spectator don’t ask for CVs when recruiting interns so we had no idea that our last one…

Migration is complicated. Don’t pretend it’s not

10 September 2017 9:30

I expect you’ve already noticed it, but in case you’ve been living in a cave or an economics faculty for…

Spectator competition winners: Alex Salmond woos Nicola Sturgeon (but she’s only got eyes for M. Macron)

10 September 2017 9:30

The latest challenge called for love poems written by one contemporary politician to another. Virginia Price Evans, writing on behalf…

Trying to control our waistlines is beyond the government’s power

10 September 2017 9:00

James Cracknell, the athlete turned anti-obesity campaigner, was the subject of sniggering and derision in April when he said that…

Religion is on the decline – yet our society is underpinned by faith

10 September 2017 8:00

For Church of England vicars who worry less about what they will preach on Sunday than whether there will be…

Samantha Cameron reveals which opposition party she backs

10 September 2017 0:58

Before David Cameron became Prime Minister in the 2010 election, he was dealt a setback when his old chum Ed…

Another name enters the Tory leadership frame

9 September 2017 12:03

A new name is being mentioned in the Tory leadership discussions, Mark Harper. As I say in the Sun today,…

Labour is threatening its electoral coalition by voting against the EU withdrawal bill

9 September 2017 10:39

Up to now, Labour have managed to have their cake and eat it on Brexit. At the election, Labour MPs…

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views are more common than his critics might care to believe

9 September 2017 10:00

To judge from the media’s collective horror, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views on abortion (‘completely opposed… in all circumstances?’ ‘Yes’) and same-sex…

Ten years after the banking crisis, the unfairness still stings

9 September 2017 9:30

Arguably it was Robert Peston’s breathless reporting of trouble at Northern Rock on the evening of 13 September 2007 that…

Voted Leave? It’s one way to lose friends, says Sarah Vine

9 September 2017 9:00

September is my time of year. Summer is all very well if you’re one of those golden-haired, long-limbed types who…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close