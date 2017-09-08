Schama, Uglow and Applebaum among the longlisted authors for the Baillie Gifford

The Baillie Gifford longlist – consisting of contenders for the country’s most prestigious nonfiction prize – is out today. A very good list it is, too. For readers’ ease, I’m affixing some links here to the Spectator’s reviews of the longlisted titles.

We missed Souad Mekhennet (sorry); and a couple of them – Applebaum, Schama and Uglow – are forthcoming so will be reviewed in the next few weeks. Expect a review of Allan Jenkins’s allotment memoir when we consider gardening books at Christmas.

· Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine, Anne Applebaum (Allen Lane)

· The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle Between Faith and Reason, Christopher de Bellaigue (The Bodley Head)

· Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race, Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury Circus)





· How to Survive A Plague, David France (Picador)

· Plot 29, Allan Jenkins (4th Estate)

· Border: A Journey to The Edge of Europe, Kapka Kassabova (Granta Books)

· I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind The Lines of Jihad, Soaud Mekhennet (Virago)

· An Odyssey: A Father, A Son and An Epic Poem, Daniel Mendelsohn (William Collins)

· A Bold and Dangerous Family: The Rossellis and the Fight Against Mussolini, Caroline Moorehead (Chatto & Windus)

· To Be A Machine: Adventures Among Cyborgs, Utopians, Hackers, and the Futurists Solving the Modest Problem of Death, Mark O’Connell (Granta Books)

· The Story of The Jews: Belonging, Simon Schama (The Bodley Head)

· Mr Lear: A Life of Art and Nonsense, Jenny Uglow (Faber & Faber)

The winner will be announced on November 16th, and will take home £30,000.