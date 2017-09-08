 Skip to Content

Schama, Uglow and Applebaum among the longlisted authors for the Baillie Gifford

Jenny Uglow at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, 2017, whose work on Edward Lear has been longlisted for the Baillie Gifford prize

8 September 2017

1:12 PM

8 September 2017

1:12 PM

The Baillie Gifford longlist – consisting of contenders for the country’s most prestigious nonfiction prize – is out today. A very good list it is, too. For readers’ ease, I’m affixing some links here to the Spectator’s reviews of the longlisted titles.

We missed Souad Mekhennet (sorry); and a couple of them – Applebaum, Schama and Uglow – are forthcoming so will be reviewed in the next few weeks. Expect a review of Allan Jenkins’s allotment memoir when we consider gardening books at Christmas.

· Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine, Anne Applebaum (Allen Lane)

· The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle Between Faith and Reason, Christopher de Bellaigue (The Bodley Head)

· Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race, Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury Circus)


· How to Survive A Plague, David France (Picador)

· Plot 29, Allan Jenkins (4th Estate)

· Border: A Journey to The Edge of Europe, Kapka Kassabova (Granta Books)

· I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind The Lines of Jihad, Soaud Mekhennet (Virago)

· An Odyssey: A Father, A Son and An Epic Poem, Daniel Mendelsohn (William Collins)

· A Bold and Dangerous Family: The Rossellis and the Fight Against Mussolini, Caroline Moorehead (Chatto & Windus)

· To Be A Machine: Adventures Among Cyborgs, Utopians, Hackers, and the Futurists Solving the Modest Problem of Death, Mark O’Connell (Granta Books)

· The Story of The Jews: Belonging, Simon Schama (The Bodley Head)

· Mr Lear: A Life of Art and Nonsense, Jenny Uglow (Faber & Faber)

The winner will be announced on November 16th, and will take home £30,000.

