Sadiq Khan speaks

This year’s Labour party conference line-up has been as much about who’s not speaking than who is. After Sadiq Khan was denied a speaking slot, a tussle broke out between the unions, Labour HQ and the Leader’s Office over whether the London mayor should be allowed to speak.

As things stand, he is now expected to be granted a platform in the hall this afternoon. However, given that just yesterday one Labour member took to the stage to call for Khan to be blocked from speaking as they see him on TV ‘all the time’, nothing is guaranteed.





So, Khan’s speech at Sunday night’s New Statesman conference bash certainly piqued Mr S’s interest:

‘I know there were lots of discussions in the room over whether or not I should speak tonight or not – and of course I was happy either way, happy just to be here and enjoy the atmosphere.’ ‘But I’m grateful to Helen Lewis [the New Statesman’s deputy editor] for the organisation that took place within the central office to allow me to speak before you here tonight.’

What ever could he be alluding to?