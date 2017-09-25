 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Sadiq Khan speaks

25 September 2017

8:08 AM

25 September 2017

8:08 AM

This year’s Labour party conference line-up has been as much about who’s not speaking than who is. After Sadiq Khan was denied a speaking slot, a tussle broke out between the unions, Labour HQ and the Leader’s Office over whether the London mayor should be allowed to speak.

As things stand, he is now expected to be granted a platform in the hall this afternoon. However, given that just yesterday one Labour member took to the stage to call for Khan to be blocked from speaking as they see him on TV ‘all the time’, nothing is guaranteed.


So, Khan’s speech at Sunday night’s New Statesman conference bash certainly piqued Mr S’s interest:

‘I know there were lots of discussions in the room over whether or not I should speak tonight or not – and of course I was happy either way, happy just to be here and enjoy the atmosphere.’

‘But I’m grateful to Helen Lewis [the New Statesman’s deputy editor] for the organisation that took place within the central office to allow me to speak before you here tonight.’

What ever could he be alluding to?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Labour conference rows over letting Sadiq Khan speak

Sadiq Khan has kowtowed to the protectionists over Uber

Sadiq Khan’s speech at Sarah Sands’ leaving do – Corbyn’s plans for No 10 and Farron’s big act

Sadiq Khan’s loyalty is called into question

What ever will Corbyn say? Sadiq Khan attends Rupert Murdoch’s summer party

Lord Sugar savages Sadiq Khan: ‘he has single-handedly wrecked the Labour Party’

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

How the iPhone came to rule the world

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

Alfred the Great’s victory over the Vikings is our foundation myth; Viking Britain reviewed

In praise of Radio 2

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close