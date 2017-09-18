 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Ryanair’s chaos prediction is coming true – but Brexit isn’t to blame

18 September 2017

4:56 PM

18 September 2017

4:56 PM

Read on

Michael O’Leary, my favourite anti-hero

Martin Vander Weyer

So, the worst has happened, just as Ryanair said it would. The budget airline has had to cancel thousands of flights – around 50 of them, every day, for the next six weeks. It follows an ominous warning that was made by chief executive Michael O’ Leary last month:

“What is increasingly likely to happen is that there will be no flights. Mrs May and the Brexiteers will be trying to explain that to you in 12 months’ time, why getting a car to Scotland or a ferry to Ireland are the only options on offer.”

Except, that is, while last month’s warning concerned Brexit, this week’s cancellations concerned a cock-up of Ryanair’s own making. As explained on Ryanair’s Facebook page:

“We have messed up on the planning of pilot holidays and we’re working hard to fix that”.


Obviously, the fact that Ryanair has problems with scheduling its pilots’ holidays does not, of itself, mean that Brexit presents no problems for airlines. But what has happened this week does rather speak of the culture of the company. For months it has been trying to tell us that Brexit will mean serious disruption of flights, if not the cessation of many routes altogether. In last month’s outburst, O’Leary suggested that the EU had decided that threatening to disrupt aviation was the way to ‘stick it to the British’ in order to force all kinds of concessions from Britain.

It is all bluster: every day, hundreds of flights depart from EU airports to destinations outside the EU – without any obvious problem. Why should Britain suddenly find itself isolated? Moreover, Ryanair is an Irish company – it will remain part of the EU economy after Brexit. So, even if the EU were prepared to sacrifice its own tourist industry in order to spite Britain, is it really going to want to stop an EU-based airline flying to Britain?

Meanwhile, O’ Leary might be best advised to concentrate on his own operations – and how he is going to compensate the thousands of passengers who have been affected. I don’t think his beloved EU is going to be very impressed if Ryanair tries to fob off its passengers.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

A recession is coming – but that doesn’t mean Brexit is to blame

John Lewis doesn’t have a Brexit problem. It has a Waitrose problem

Blackmail and kisses: the Brexit week

Are those talking down our chances of prospering post-Brexit ever going to stop?

Jean-Claude Juncker’s EU expansion plans make a powerful case for Brexit

The hypocrisy of the Brexit blame game

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A lively and valuable history of Dominica’s Maroons: In the Forests of Freedom reviewed

Lament for a lost Venice

Islamic State are not the first to attack classical Palmyra: The Darkening Age reviewed

The music snobby London critics love to ignore

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close