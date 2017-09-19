 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

Roger Bootle: A post-Brexit Britain could be ‘more open, less protectionist and more competitive’

19 September 2017

6:35 PM

19 September 2017

6:35 PM

One of the City’s best-known economists, Roger Bootle, discusses whether a success could be made from Brexit, just over a year after Britain to leave the European Union.

Bootle begins by explaining the ‘overblown’ nature of the ‘European Single Market’ concept:

I don’t think what has been clearly said or argued is that the [European] ‘Single Market’ is vastly overblown. There are advantages and disadvantages of not being part of it. However, I do think it has become a protectionist entity.

The original idea for a [European] ‘Single Market’ was a British one supported by former Conservative Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. The idea behind the [European] ‘Single Market’ was to break down the non-tariff barriers [that] existed between European countries and have one single set of requirements and regulations across the EU.

Bootle believes, over the years, something has gone wrong with the [European] ‘Single Market’ concept.

The ‘Single Market’ has broadly worked for goods, but not for services. Even for goods, this single set of regulations has become more of a burden due to the level of regulation imposed by the EU. The big problem with the EU is that it was conceived in the mid-1950s, in a [bygone] time of the ‘Iron Curtain’. Only six-member countries signed the Treaty of Rome in 1957: Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany.

Free movement, back then was a completely different animal compared with what it is now; i.e. the 28-member countries that currently make up the EU, including some pretty poor countries from the Eastern bloc.

Going back to the issue of why people voted for Brexit, he believes it is a complex one:

People voted for Brexit for  different reasons. There is widespread concern about immigration to Britain. I don’t think immigration is bad, quite the contrary, in many ways it is good. It is all about the numbers, and it is fair to say that Britain has had a substantial amount of immigration from outside the EU and from inside the EU.

We have all sorts of issues in the UK economy but nothing that can’t be tackled with roughly the level of population we have now. It would be bizarre to tackle our economic issues and problems by opening the borders to solve it all.

Bootle is quite passionate about what Theresa May’s government should be doing about the whole issue of Brexit, and concludes that the political situation is ‘very difficult’.

Politically the situation is very uncomfortable. Clearly Theresa May made it worse by calling the General Election when she did, and by conducting such a woeful campaign. What the government should be doing is promoting the economic welfare of the British.

So if (and when) the political situation is resolved and Britain exits the EU, what will the British people be left with? A Britain which resembles Switzerland, Singapore or Norway?

I don’t think [Britain] will be like any of those countries. Although I have been in favour of Brexit, I don’t think it is the ‘Road to Riches’ or the ‘Road to Perdition’. [Brexit] presents a lot of opportunities and challenges but we will have to meet these. I happen to think we probably will. But in principle we could ‘blow it’ and run our affairs badly.

If we don’t do that and run our affairs well, I’d like to think we would be a more competitive economy. We would be a more global economy and more outward facing. I think we could escape from what is holding us back. We could be more open, less protectionist and more competitive.

Roger Bootle

Roger Bootle is one of the City of London’s best-known economists. As well as running Capital Economics, which he founded in 1999, Bootle is also a Specialist Adviser to the House of Commons Treasury Committee and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. He was formerly Group Chief Economist of HSBC and, under the previous Conservative government, he was appointed one of the Chancellor’s panel of Independent Economic Advisers. In 2012, Roger and a team from Capital Economics won the Wolfson Prize, the second biggest prize in Economics after the Nobel.

‘Making a Success of Brexit and Reforming the EU: The Brexit edition of The Trouble with Europe’ by Roger Bootle is available to buy now

See also

What to read next

The Brexit bounce continues – ten forecasters up their predictions for 2016 growth

The Treasury dishes up more Brexit fearmongering. Will it work?

Post-Brexit Britain could cut net migration by 100,000 a year. Here’s how

Jonathan Hill’s resignation is an act of gross irresponsibility

What does the charity sector want from Brexit? A clean break and tax freedom

Investors and savers are nervous about a Brexit vote

Show comments

Coffee House

Donald Trump discovers his inner neocon

19 September 2017 16:47

Donald Trump fully embraced his inner neocon before the United Nations today. He lashed out at North Korea, indicating that…

Vince Cable’s conference speech, full text

19 September 2017 15:42

It is with a real sense of pride that I stand before you as leader of the Liberal Democrats. First…

The great Brexit bus delusion

19 September 2017 15:25

I know many Leave voters. Most of my family. Around half of my friends. Lots of the people in the…

George Osborne defrosts humble pie

19 September 2017 14:10

Oh dear. It was a case of bad timing for George Osborne last week when the day after the paper he…

Multiculturalism is Europe’s new faith

19 September 2017 12:06

Never mind the terrorists, chaps, London will just keep calm and carry on. We’ll put the kettle on or defy…

Jeremy Corbyn gives Piers Morgan the cold shoulder

19 September 2017 10:31

Although Jeremy Corbyn has seen a huge rise in popularity since the snap election, the Labour leader hasn’t forgotten those…

What the papers say: Boris is speaking for the majority of Brits

19 September 2017 8:32

Boris Johnson has come in for plenty of criticism since setting out his Brexit blueprint in a 4,000 word article…

Are refugees welcome to plant bombs on our trains?

18 September 2017 18:43

It’s all a long time ago now isn’t it?  All of three days since someone put a bomb on a London…

Scepticism about Scottish devolution is growing fast

18 September 2017 17:02

A report suggesting that the £414m Scottish Parliament building could reach the end of its ‘useful life’ by 2060 – after just 45…

Ryanair’s chaos prediction is coming true – but Brexit isn’t to blame

18 September 2017 16:56

So, the worst has happened, just as Ryanair said it would. The budget airline has had to cancel thousands of flights…

‘Kurdexit’ would make Brexit look strong and stable

18 September 2017 13:28

Last week, American, British and UN diplomats tried to persuade the Kurds in Iraq to delay their referendum on independence.…

Hacks banished from the floor at Labour party conference

18 September 2017 11:10

Oh dear. Since Jeremy Corbyn became Labour leader, he has had an at times difficult relationship with the ‘Mainstream Media’.…

The biggest Cabinet Brexit split

18 September 2017 10:54

The Cabinet remains divided on one of the most fundamental Brexit questions. Everyone in the Cabinet does accept that Britain…

What the papers say: Boris’s ‘naked pitch’ for the top job

18 September 2017 8:33

Has Boris Johnson launched a military coup? Based on ‘some of the chatter coming out of the Westminster Bubble’, you’d…

Old habits die hard for Russell Brand

18 September 2017 8:01

Oh dear. Although Russell Brand once said he had never voted, and never would, as a result of his ‘absolute indifference and weariness…

Why is the UK’s supposedly impartial statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing?

17 September 2017 19:46

Okay, it’s a rainy Sunday, but surely the new chief of the UK Statistics Authority has better things to do…

Sunday shows round-up: Amber Rudd says Boris is ‘back-seat driving’ over Brexit

17 September 2017 17:56

Amber Rudd – Boris should not ‘back-seat drive’ over Brexit The Home Secretary took to Andrew Marr’s sofa in the…

Brexit poses fresh problems for Welsh devolution

17 September 2017 10:00

Twenty years ago Wales (barely) said Yes to devolution. Despite a Welsh Assembly being supported by the wildly popular new…

Banksy’s Brexit mural has helped halt Dover’s decline

17 September 2017 9:00

When people come to Dover, it’s usually to pass through. The magnificent castle on the cliffs may be a tourist…

Boris’s nasty politics would hurt the Tories and Britain

16 September 2017 14:18

I used to have a lot of time for Boris Johnson. Sometimes whole days, in fact: from 8am until 8pm,…

Finally, Boris Johnson has overcome his stage fright. Let’s hear more from him

16 September 2017 13:22

In my Daily Telegraph column yesterday, I asked where Boris Johnson had gone. We never hear from him now, I…

Working with Democrats: Donald Trump’s latest plot twist

16 September 2017 11:50

While Donald Trump seeks to cut a deal with the Democrats on immigration, his detractors on the right are starting…

Can Theresa May satisfy both Boris and the EU?

16 September 2017 10:34

We are only six days away from Theresa May’s big Brexit speech in Florence. But it is far from certain…

The Thames Water monopoly needs to be challenged

16 September 2017 9:00

Enough has been written about a Conservative government that knows its electoral success depends on Britain remaining a property-owning democracy,…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close