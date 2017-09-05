 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Railways in the North the next in line for Tory revolt

5 September 2017

3:13 PM

5 September 2017

3:13 PM

Tory MPs are very pleased that Number 10 is once again dropping hints that the public sector pay cap will be lifted in the autumn budget. A number of them had spent the summer being chided by nurses and police officers in their constituencies about the discrepancy between MPs’ pay and the eight-year freeze on pay for public sector workers.

But this is of course just the first in a long line of successful policy changes that Tories are going to extract from the Treasury as a result of the snap election. Ironically for Philip Hammond, who got into hot water after telling Cabinet that even women can drive trains, the new pressure point is the railways.


Senior Conservatives are very aware that they have not got the balance right on transport infrastructure in the North, having cheesed off commuters on the packed and ageing trains between Manchester and Leeds and other busy lines by cancelling electrification of key routes just days before backing another £31bn Crossrail line for London. These decisions highlighted the way in which Labour in its devolved roles can make more of a noise than the party in Westminster, with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram protesting noisily about this being a sign that the Northern Powerhouse is a sham.

When he announced that he was cancelling three electrification projects, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling insisted that bi-mode locomotives, which can switch between electric and diesel, were a ‘smarter’ way of upgrading the lines. He later argued in an opinion piece in the Yorkshire Post that the government was not neglecting the North in terms of investment in infrastructure, and that ‘what’s just as important is the North stepping up to shape its own transport destiny’ because ‘it is not up to central government to grasp these opportunities’.

This didn’t exactly pour oil on troubled waters with council leaders in the affected areas. Yesterday Hammond held meetings with Burnham, Rotheram and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, but the mayors emerged from the meeting saying they still hadn’t received assurances on investment.

Tory MPs in northern seats are also rumbling about the perceived imbalance, and that’s why those around Theresa May are very aware that they need to announce plans soon that redress the balance.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Railing against government policy

Restoring the coalition’s credibility

A U-turn on rail fares would buoy up backbenchers

Railing against government policy

Should Tory MPs want a reshuffle promotion from Theresa May anyway?

First’s risky win highlights fundamental problems with the rail network

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The source of Mozart’s inspiration - a great musical whodunnit

Love and tragedy in Orhan Pamuk’s Oepidean tale

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

Modern terrorism and ancient Greek tragedy: Isis meets Antigone

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close