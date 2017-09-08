 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Political intolerance is again becoming normal in Europe

8 September 2017

3:23 PM

8 September 2017

3:23 PM

Four years ago, I pointed out here that today’s anti-fascists appeared to be getting rather fascistic. The occasion for that observation then was a group of ‘anti-fascists’ surrounding a man in Scotland and screaming at him to go back to where he came from. For some reason that action was deemed ‘anti-fascist’ rather than ‘fascist’ because the target was Nigel Farage and the mob proclaimed themselves to be ‘anti-fascists.’ To which one might add that North Korea is officially titled ‘The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’.

Anyway, I pointed out back in 2013 that the left appeared to be priming itself to extend their definitions of ‘fascism’ because they hope to be able to win a political battle and recognise that attacking everyone they disagree with as ‘fascist’ might bring some short-term political gain. Though, as I also warned at the time, one long-term effect of all this might be that the public decides that if everybody is a fascist then nobody is. A conclusion that could have its own unpleasant consequences.


I rake up this piece of not very ancient history because of events in Holland.  I was in the country last month and whilst there did a couple of interviews with the Dutch media. In one of them (whose publication seems to have been inexplicably delayed), I mentioned how struck I was that the head of the Forum for Democracy party, Thierry Baudet, appeared to be receiving what one might call the ‘Pim Fortuyn treatment’ from the country’s media.  Readers will remember that as the libertarian Marxist Fortuyn was transforming the political landscape of his country, fifteen years ago, the Dutch political and media class decided to throw everything they had at preventing him from reaching power. They called him a racist and a fascist and a Nazi and the new Hitler and all that sort of thing and eventually a left-wing environmentalist decided Fortuyn must be all these things, and who wouldn’t kill Hitler if they could travel back in a time machine? So Volkert van der Graaf got a gun and shot Fortuyn repeatedly in the head, spending just over a decade in prison for this murder. He was released in 2014 and today, still only in his forties, apparently lives a happy life in the centre of the country whose future he changed so completely.

Anyhow, as I said to my interviewer last month, if I were in the Dutch media I would be rather careful about who I called a ‘fascist’ and a ‘Hitler’ just because I saw them as a threat to my political worldview. But the Dutch media appear not to have learned their lesson and have been gearing up to demonise yet another person in the manner that worked so well for them in the case of Fortuyn. Sure enough, yesterday morning the Amsterdam house of Thierry Baudet – who I mentioned in that interview – was attacked by a radical left-wing, anti-fascist movement who defaced the building and pushed a mixture of vomit and faeces through the door. They also published the address online, knowing that this would mean Baudet would have to move and that the house could be attacked again. These are familiar tactics of ‘antifa’ as they are often chummily called. Personally, I would like to think that if my own political arguments brought me to the stage of pushing faeces through someone’s letter box I might pause and wonder whether I was completely certain that my life and politics were on the right track. The people who do such things are fanatics, willing to do absolutely anything that furthers their political goals. But the media that does target-selection for them should, it seems to me, get some of the blame as well.

Political intolerance is once again becoming normal in European politics. Of course political violence and extremism can come from almost any political direction. But only the actions of self-described ‘anti-fascists’ continue to be treated with a kind of leniency if not approval by large swathes of the media and political establishment in Europe. Until that changes, and chunks of the ‘anti-fascist’ left are recognised for what they truly are, then all of this will get a lot worse.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Britain is not alone in its mad attitude to Islamism

How Erdogan used the Dutch as political pawns

The siege in a kosher shop in Paris proves why Israel needs to exist

Nice try President Erdogan, but you can’t prosecute all Europeans who insult you

The worst form of censorship

Islamist violence has become a normal part of European life

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close