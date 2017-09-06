 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

PMQs Sketch: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are back in control

Theresa May (image: Getty)

6 September 2017

5:07 PM

6 September 2017

5:07 PM

Mrs May was back to her former self today. Cool, brusque, snappy and effective. Electoral disaster has served her well. Is it possible she planned this all along? Having brilliantly sacrificed her majority, she’s now indispensable to her weakened party. Her lack of defences defends her. Just one Commons defeat and Corbyn could walk into Number 10.

The Labour leader was transformed too. The vegan diet appears to have drawn a circle of spiritual detachment around him. He didn’t get narked today. He wasn’t petulant or hoity-toity. He didn’t rant or snarl. The wheedling note of the dentist’s drill never entered his voice. He seemed measured and in control. Smooth, even. His scripted interrogation had the single aim of establishing that Mrs May had ratted on her manifesto pledges.
He asked about executive pay but Mrs May changed the subject and praised her party for forcing companies to disclose directors’ salaries. He moved to NHS wages and Mrs May shifted the blame back to Labour. Interest on their debts, she said, is costing more than the entire NHS pay-roll.

They tussled briefly over energy prices. Corbyn called for a cap. Mrs May wrung her hands and wondered why-oh-why the Big Six didn’t offer better value for money. Neither mentioned the obvious answer: cut the green levies that transfer cash from poor families to rich land-owners with those lucrative twirly-wirly windmills in their fields.


Ian Blackford, for the SNP, chastised the government for failing to ‘cherish’ migrants. We were ‘chasing them away,’ he said. Even the legal ones. He was referring to deportation notices sent in error to EU nationals whose papers were in order. That explains a lot. It seems that illegal residents get a nice letter from Whitehall telling them to scram before the cops show up. No wonder they’re difficult to find.

Ruth Smeeth got worked up about peckish mums and dads in the Potteries. Those whose kids get free meals at school find it difficult to make lunch for them during the holidays. Trembling with outrage, Ms Smeeth reported that some parents had reduced their own intake in order provide their nippers with grub. This left her ‘disgusted’. She ordered the PM to ‘do her job and act’. If not she would face further explosions of Smeethian wrath. But how exactly must Mrs May ‘act’? Ms Smeeth seems to expect the PM to summon a fighter-jet whenever a British child feels a rumble in its tummy and fly to the rescue with an emergency sandwich.

Will Quince drew attention to the housing charity, Crisis, which has been in operation for 50 years. With lots of smirking and nodding, the PM thanked Mr Quince and expressed her wish that everyone at Crisis would enjoy the celebrations. Vagrancy in London is a serious problem and it could be eradicated at a stroke if the Palace of Westminster were opened up to the 2,500 rough-sleepers in the capital. But this sensible policy will have to wait, for today at least, because the PM is hosting a party for Crisis and its staff at Number 10 this evening. (No tramps, please). The housing shortage in London is deepening but the number of housing charities is on the rise. Google reveals dozens of them: Shelter, Centrepoint, St Mungos, Passage, Connection, Single Homeless Project, The House at St Barnabas, Manna, Depaul Charity, Emmaus UK, Thames Reach, Step by Step, Providence Row, Glass Door, the Salvation Army and more.

If each of these august bodies held a Downing Street bash every week, with rough-sleepers serving the champagne, the problem would vanish.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

PMQs Sketch: Theresa May torpedoes Jeremy Corbyn in six syllables

PMQs sketch: In which Jeremy Corbyn rebrands the plan to make Britain ‘an offshore tax haven’

PMQs Sketch: Why Jeremy Corbyn is a lousy politician

PMQs Sketch: Flabby Corbyn flounders with potent weapons

Jeremy Corbyn offers up another dismal showing at PMQs

PMQs sketch: Confident Corbyn tries to cook up a Christmas crisis

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The source of Mozart’s inspiration - a great musical whodunnit

Love and tragedy in Orhan Pamuk’s Oepidean tale

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

Modern terrorism and ancient Greek tragedy: Isis meets Antigone

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close