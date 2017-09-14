Philip Davies leads by example on equality

In the last Parliament, Philip Davies received a lot of flak after he was elected on to the Women and Equalities Committee. As Davies has vigorously campaigned for men’s rights to be given a better hearing and raised doubts about the intentions of some feminists, some questioned his intention.

However, at least Davies remains committed to the committee – which is more than can be said for most Conservative MPs. Davies has the dubious honour of being one of only two Tory MPs (the other being Kirstene Hair) to put their name down for the committee. This means there is no contest and there remains two Tory vacancies for the committee.





On the news, Davies said the lack of interest was a shame given how ‘vital the PC brigade tell us this committee is’:

‘I thought I should go back on the committee to ensure that a different viewpoint – one that believes in true equality not the PC version – is expressed on the committee and they don’t suffer from unquestioning groupthink.’

No doubt his fellow committee members will be impressed by his commitment to the cause…